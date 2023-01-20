“This is what basketball greatness looks like” - George Karl sings the praises of Nikola Jokic

George Karl is one of many Hall of Famers who are taking notice of Nikola Jokic's greatness, and recently reminded the hoops community to not take him for granted.

Nikola Jokic is comprehensively marching towards his third consecutive MVP award, putting together an all-time season for the Western Conference leading Denver Nuggets.

Jokic's performances have often been the talk of the association this campaign, and former NBA coach and Hall of Famer George Karl is the latest to chime in, taking to Instagram to sing his praises.

"Hoops Community! This is what basketball greatness can also look like. You may not have expected it. You may not even understand it. But it’s here and will only be around for a few more years. And then it will likely be gone and rarely heard from again. So enjoy and learn!!" he posted.

Karl knows talent when he sees it

Karl, who coached the Nuggets from 2005 to 2013, knows a thing or two about great players, having coached the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Allen Iverson during his time in Denver. His endorsement of Jokic is a testament to the Serbian's unique and impactful style of play.

"The Joker", who finds himself in the thick of his prime at 27 years old, is averaging a near triple-double with 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game this season.

He's on pace to have the highest assist average by a center in NBA history, and his selfless nature is rubbing off on his teammates. His all-around game has been a key factor in the Nuggets' success this season, as they are slowly separating themselves from the chasing pack in the West.

A rare breed

It's obvious that the skilled big man has been brought up with the fundamentals that are quite frankly becoming rarer in the NBA with each passing season. Jokic's IQ and feel is an aspect of his game that doesn't show up in the box score, but it's a quintessential reason why he stands above others in the front court.

Karl's words should serve as a reminder to appreciate Jokic's unique and special talent while we have the chance. He may not have the flash and flair of some of the league's biggest stars, but his impact on the game is undeniable.

Jokic is a once-in-a-generation player, and it's worth taking the time to appreciate his greatness while it's on display.