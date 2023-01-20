OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is one that’s still touching the hearts of folks in the community. After the case went cold for nearly 11 years, Thursday, we finally learned her name -- Amore Wiggins and the name of the man accused of her murder, her father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.

