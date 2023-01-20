Read full article on original website
Related
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration
FERES, GREECE — Greece prevented around 260,000 migrants from entering illegally in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers, an official said Saturday. Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos was speaking to ambassadors from other European Union countries plus Switzerland and the United Kingdom as he guided them to a still expanding border wall in the country’s northeast.
Yellen pushes for China to address Zambia's big debt burden
LUSAKA, ZAMBIA — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the second leg of an African tour aimed at promoting American investment and ties, said on Monday it's crucial to immediately address Zambia's heavy debt burden with China. Yellen was in Lusaka, a capital city that's visibly dominated by Chinese...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
EU widens Iran sanctions list in response to crackdown
BRUSSELS — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on dozens of Iranian officials and organizations, including a government minister, regional governors and lawmakers, suspected in the security crackdown on protestors, but did not add Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to its terror group blacklist. At a meeting in Brussels,...
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
DAKAR, SENEGAL — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an Associated Press interview Saturday she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America's debt limit, but demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase are “a very irresponsible thing to do” and risk creating a “self-imposed calamity” for the global economy.
Russia, Estonia expel ambassadors amid 'destroyed' relations
MOSCOW — Russia and Estonia on Monday were expelling the ambassadors from each other's countries in a tit-for-tat move, saying that their diplomatic missions will be headed by charges d'affaires as relations between the countries sank to a new low over Ukraine. In a show of solidarity with its...
Hungary won't veto EU arms funding to Ukraine, official says
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY — Hungary's foreign minister said Monday that while his government isn't in favor of the European Union sending funding for weapons to Ukraine, it won't block a planned tranche of 500 million euros ($543 million) in assistance to Kyiv to use in the war with Russia. Speaking...
Lavrov blames West for no Ukraine talks, defends navy drills
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA — Russia was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war, but the United States and other Western nations advised Kyiv against holding talks, Moscow's top diplomat said Monday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's remarks on a visit to South Africa were...
Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts
RIO DE JANEIRO — A proposal floated by the leaders of Brazil and Argentina to launch a common currency is being met with deep skepticism by analysts, who say neither country is positioned to tackle such a complicated undertaking or instill confidence in the idea with global markets. Brazil’s...
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
ALGIERS, ALGERIA — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is looking to boost already strong energy ties with Algeria to further wean Italy off Russian energy, a focus of her two-day visit to the North African nation starting on Sunday. Russia's war in Ukraine, which upset global strategic and economic dynamics,...
Poland pushes for more tanks for Kyiv, will seek German OK
WARSAW, POLAND — Poland said Monday it would ask Berlin for permission to send German-built Leopard tanks to Ukraine as its Western allies move to supply Kyiv with more powerful military hardware to thwart Russia’s invasion. Germany has hesitated to approve sending tanks to Ukraine. But Polish officials...
EXPLAINER: Why Macron, French unions at odds over pensions
PARIS — The French government is presenting a bill on Monday that foresees broad changes to the pension system that will notably push back the legal retirement age from 62 to 64. Unions aren't happy, and more than 1 million people took to the streets last week to reject...
US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans
WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus. This means...
Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden's term
WASHINGTON — A surge in Cuban and Nicaraguan arrivals at the U.S. border with Mexico in December led to the highest number of illegal border crossings recorded during any month of Joe Biden's presidency, authorities said Friday. The extraordinary influx came shortly before Biden introduced measures on Jan. 5...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0