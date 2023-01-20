ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Pets of the Week for January 24, 2023

Pets of the Week for January 24, 2023
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tyre Nichols Press Conference

Tyre Nichols Press Conference
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville

Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers.
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Warning issued after multiple car burglaries

Police are warning the public after a string of car burglaries in Brentwood. Police are warning the public after a string of car burglaries in Brentwood.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Other smash-and-grabs were reported...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester

Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit. Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester. Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit.
WINCHESTER, TN
rewind943.com

Pet peeves of driving in Clarksville

It doesn’t matter if you are taking a road trip across the country, driving across town or driving down the street, we all have one pet peeve while driving! What’s yours?. People are talking about their biggest driving pet peeves, and several have mentioned those people who think they’re being “nice,” but it’s actually dangerous.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway

Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

Passenger involved in crash arrested
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier

An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over …. An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier.
GREENBRIER, TN
WKRN

‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s Western World

Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend. 'Dumbfounding': Two staff members assaulted at Robert's …. Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville man found guilty of murdering adoptive parents

The jury has returned a guilty verdict for the William Campbell in the execution-style killings of his adoptive parents. Clarksville man found guilty of murdering adoptive …. The jury has returned a guilty verdict for the William Campbell in the execution-style killings of his adoptive parents.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Warning issued after multiple car break-ins in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brentwood police are warning residents to be mindful of overnight car burglaries. Burglars hit around 20 vehicles on the city’s west side, and neighbors said they’ve been on edge ever since. “We’re all in a neighborhood watch, watching to see what’s going on...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WKRN

Seven dead in Half Moon Bay shootings, suspect in custody

Seven dead in Half Moon Bay shootings, suspect in …. KRON4's Sara Stinson reports.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Nashville

Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in an area northeast of downtown Nashville. Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Nashville. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in an area northeast of downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

