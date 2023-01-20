Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
WKRN
Pets of the Week for January 24, 2023
Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman who was denied of using the restroom at a Dollar General allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint. There's new hope in the fight against skin cancer thanks in part to research happening right here in Middle Tennessee. Stolen car...
WKRN
Tyre Nichols Press Conference
Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman who was denied of using the restroom at a Dollar General allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint. There's new hope in the fight against skin cancer thanks in part to research happening right here in Middle Tennessee. Stolen car...
WKRN
Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville
Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. There's new hope in the fight against skin cancer thanks in part to research happening right here in Middle Tennessee. Stolen car rams into patrol cruiser. Police say a man accused of stealing a...
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
WKRN
Warning issued after multiple car burglaries
Police are warning the public after a string of car burglaries in Brentwood. Police are warning the public after a string of car burglaries in Brentwood. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman who was denied of using the restroom at a Dollar General allegedly robbed...
WSMV
More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Other smash-and-grabs were reported...
Nashville farmer reacts to ‘Eggflation’
Michael Maples says they haven't raised their prices over the last few weeks.
WKRN
Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester
Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit. Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester. Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees.
rewind943.com
Pet peeves of driving in Clarksville
It doesn’t matter if you are taking a road trip across the country, driving across town or driving down the street, we all have one pet peeve while driving! What’s yours?. People are talking about their biggest driving pet peeves, and several have mentioned those people who think they’re being “nice,” but it’s actually dangerous.
WKRN
Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway
Passengers at Nashville International Airport are finally getting the chance to experience a new entryway that has been years in the making. Two rail cars overturned in Christian County after a break problem on Monday night. Pets of the Week for January 24, 2023. January 24, 2023 Pets of the...
WKRN
Passenger involved in crash arrested
William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
WKRN
Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier
An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over …. An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman...
WSMV
Neighborhood association leaders stepping into Belle Meade Plaza development controversy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The plan to redevelop Belle Meade Plaza is still raising concerns to community members. Neighborhood leaders said they have sent a letter to Metro Council members asking for answers to a long list of questions. It’s a situation neighborhood leaders said they don’t understand. They’ve asked...
WKRN
‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s Western World
Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend. ‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s …. Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at...
WKRN
Clarksville man found guilty of murdering adoptive parents
The jury has returned a guilty verdict for the William Campbell in the execution-style killings of his adoptive parents. Clarksville man found guilty of murdering adoptive …. The jury has returned a guilty verdict for the William Campbell in the execution-style killings of his adoptive parents. Woman robs Dollar General...
WKRN
Warning issued after multiple car break-ins in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brentwood police are warning residents to be mindful of overnight car burglaries. Burglars hit around 20 vehicles on the city’s west side, and neighbors said they’ve been on edge ever since. “We’re all in a neighborhood watch, watching to see what’s going on...
WKRN
Seven dead in Half Moon Bay shootings, suspect in custody
Seven dead in Half Moon Bay shootings, suspect in …. KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman who was denied of using the restroom at a Dollar General allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint. Skin cancer vaccine tested in Nashville. There's new...
WKRN
Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Nashville
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in an area northeast of downtown Nashville. Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Nashville. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in an area northeast of downtown Nashville. Tennessee man...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?
Thomas Frist Jr. and his family are some of the wealthiest and most influential people in Tennessee. Thomas Frist Jr., also known as "Tom" Frist, is the son of the late Thomas Frist Sr., who co-founded the hospital corporation, Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in 1968. Tom Frist currently serves as a Director of the Company.
wbtw.com
Shoplifter arrested after threatening to shoot ALDI employees in Tennessee
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected shoplifter faces multiple charges after police said he threatened to shoot employees at an ALDI grocery store in Brentwood. On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the ALDI located in the 7100 block of Southpoint Parkway in response to a report of a person with a weapon.
Comments / 0