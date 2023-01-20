For an organization that has spent almost its entire existence accomplishing nothing, the amount of noise the Vancouver Canucks generate is certainly outsized. Three lost Stanley Cup Finals is the sum of their 53-year existence, and yet it feels like the drama they create always seeps into the greater hockey world, if only because they demand it so. Perhaps given their placing on the West Coast, it’s the only way they can get anyone to pay attention to them between their sporadic spasms of competence, throwing another toddler tantrum instead of just doing what they’re supposed to. Fucking over one of the most well-liked guys in hockey, Bruce Boudreau, is an excellent way to get into the headlines when your play won’t.

