ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

Pair of NHL brothers face off for first time, share penalty box minutes

The Joseph family had a memorable Friday night as P.O. Joseph of the Pittsburgh Penguins and brother Mathieu Joseph, playing for the Ottawa Senators, faced off for the first time as NHL players. Mom and dad were in the stands for the game for the occasion, and as only brothers can do, got put in timeout together for roughhousing with each other.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadspin

The Vancouver Canucks are the worst

For an organization that has spent almost its entire existence accomplishing nothing, the amount of noise the Vancouver Canucks generate is certainly outsized. Three lost Stanley Cup Finals is the sum of their 53-year existence, and yet it feels like the drama they create always seeps into the greater hockey world, if only because they demand it so. Perhaps given their placing on the West Coast, it’s the only way they can get anyone to pay attention to them between their sporadic spasms of competence, throwing another toddler tantrum instead of just doing what they’re supposed to. Fucking over one of the most well-liked guys in hockey, Bruce Boudreau, is an excellent way to get into the headlines when your play won’t.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy