ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

2 charged in murder of missing Virginia man whose body was found in Maryland

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PnAUR_0kLLdfRZ00

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County police said two people face charges in the murder of a 20-year-old man who disappeared in December and whose body they dumped in Prince George’s County, Md.

Jose Abelino Guerrero’s family reported him missing on Dec. 21, 2022. They last saw him leaving his home on Lost Canyon Court in Woodbridge. At the time of the family’s report, there was nothing to indicate that Guerrero’s disappearance was suspicious.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Virginia family, friends pray for safe return of missing 20-year-old father

On Dec. 23, 2022, police found Guerrero’s car in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road. Investigators said there was evidence of a struggle and there was blood inside the car. At that point, the Prince William County Police Department considered Guerrero endangered and put out information in order to try to find him.

Police developed some leads, and they identified two people of interest in connection to Guerrero’s disappearance. Investigators got a search warrant for a home in the 14100 block of Matthews Dr. in Woodbridge. They found the people to which the investigation led them at the address and detained them.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Investigators determined that those two people and Guerrero set up a drug deal for Dec. 21. There was a fight, during which Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez, 19, of Woodbridge is accused of stabbing Guerrero. The other person who was there with them was a 17-year-old boy.

The Prince William County Police Department said after Guerrero died from his injuries, Argueta Ramirez and the boy took Guerrero’s body to Prince George’s County and left it there. They left Guerrero’s vehicle in the area of Woodbridge where police and family members found it.

Prince William County police worked with police in Maryland where they recovered Guerrero’s body on Jan. 19, 2023.

Argueta Ramirez faces charges of Murder and Stabbing in Commission of a Felony. The charges against the 17-year-old boy are Murder and Robbery.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Man injured in Greenbelt shooting

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting that injured one man in Greenbelt on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane around 6:17 p.m. The victim, a 25-year-old man, had been shot several times. He was transported to a local hospital. Police did not […]
GREENBELT, MD
DC News Now

Police find man killed in Lanham neighborhood during welfare check

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were trying to find the person or people responsible for killing a man on Finns Lane. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were in the 7700 block around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday after they received a call to check on someone’s welfare. Police found a […]
LANHAM, MD
NBC Washington

2 Suspects Charged in Death of Missing Virginia Man

Police charged a 17-year-old and 19-year-old in the death of a missing Virginia man whose body authorities believe was recovered in Maryland, Prince William County police said. Police say 20-year-old Jose Guerrero was killed during a drug transaction before Christmas. His family reported him missing from Woodbridge Dec. 21. Guerrero’s...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WJLA

20-year-old arrested after Prince George's County officer-involved shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The suspect who fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lanham, Md. Monday morning was taken into custody without incident, according to a Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) spokesperson. Officials told 7News the suspect, 20-year-old Tyler Clendenen, was found at the...
LANHAM, MD
DC News Now

Montgomery County bird coop fire kills several fowl

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Several birds died in a bird coop fire in Silver Spring late Tuesday morning, officials said. Fire and rescue was called to Kayson Street for a fire in an aviary shelter with chickens and ducks in it. When firefighters put out the fire, it had spread to two […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Reward offered in anti-Jewish vandalism in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — To help police in their investigation into incidents in which someone spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti in two locations in Montgomery County, leaders of Jewish organizations said they were offering rewards. Ron Haber, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, and Gil Preuss, CEO of the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Student found with handgun at Northeast DC school, police investigating

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fire destroys home in Marlow Heights

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. - Fire destroyed a single-family home Monday morning in Prince George's County. The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Townsley Avenue in Marlow Heights. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials say the residents of the home were able to escape without injuries. Investigators...
MARLOW HEIGHTS, MD
Shore News Network

29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring.        Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m., leaving her parent’s residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. She may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland registration 8EP1533.   Catherine is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blue-green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and red winter coat and gray sweatpants.   Police and family are The post 29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Man arrested after carjackings, Beltway chase

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a suspect after two carjackings and a chase on the Beltway Monday morning. Police said that the man carjacked a Honda in DC before driving to Fairfax, where he carjacked a Chevy Tahoe before taking off. They said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Officers chased […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Gunman, woman with baby steal laundry detergent, diapers from Manassas grocery store

Police are looking for a man and woman with a baby who stole laundry detergent and diapers at gunpoint from a Manassas-area Giant store last week. On Friday at 12:13 p.m., an employee at the supermarket at 10864 Sudley Manor Drive saw a man and woman with a baby wrapped in a blanket put the detergent and diapers into a cart and walk out without paying for them. When the employee confronted the couple outside, the man brandished a firearm, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
MANASSAS, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy