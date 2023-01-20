2 charged in murder of missing Virginia man whose body was found in Maryland

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County police said two people face charges in the murder of a 20-year-old man who disappeared in December and whose body they dumped in Prince George’s County, Md.

Jose Abelino Guerrero’s family reported him missing on Dec. 21, 2022. They last saw him leaving his home on Lost Canyon Court in Woodbridge. At the time of the family’s report, there was nothing to indicate that Guerrero’s disappearance was suspicious.

On Dec. 23, 2022, police found Guerrero’s car in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road. Investigators said there was evidence of a struggle and there was blood inside the car. At that point, the Prince William County Police Department considered Guerrero endangered and put out information in order to try to find him.

Police developed some leads, and they identified two people of interest in connection to Guerrero’s disappearance. Investigators got a search warrant for a home in the 14100 block of Matthews Dr. in Woodbridge. They found the people to which the investigation led them at the address and detained them.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Investigators determined that those two people and Guerrero set up a drug deal for Dec. 21. There was a fight, during which Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez, 19, of Woodbridge is accused of stabbing Guerrero. The other person who was there with them was a 17-year-old boy.

The Prince William County Police Department said after Guerrero died from his injuries, Argueta Ramirez and the boy took Guerrero’s body to Prince George’s County and left it there. They left Guerrero’s vehicle in the area of Woodbridge where police and family members found it.

Prince William County police worked with police in Maryland where they recovered Guerrero’s body on Jan. 19, 2023.

Argueta Ramirez faces charges of Murder and Stabbing in Commission of a Felony. The charges against the 17-year-old boy are Murder and Robbery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.