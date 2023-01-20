When Dodge announced it would be launching special V-8 editions of its popular Charger and Challenger models before the end of production, fans were in rapture. Fans of Chrysler, on the other hand, were left empty-handed for the time being. At least until the brand finally announced in September of last year that it would launch a final edition of the 300C with Hemi V-8. Demand was correspondingly high afterwards, which is why the sedan, which was limited to 2,000 units, sold out after just 12 hours. But fans of the HEMI V-8 can now breathe a sigh of relief. According to the latest information, Chrysler is planning another special edition of the 300 this year. The new 300S can be configured with HEMI V-8 again, but will probably be even more limited than the 300C.

3 DAYS AGO