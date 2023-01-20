ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Bankman-Fried Claims Car Drove Into Barricade Outside Parents’ House

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Andrew Kelly/Reuters

A car smashed into a metal barricade outside the house belonging to Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents where the fallen crypto mogul is under house arrest, according to his lawyers. Three men in the car spoke to a security guard at the property in Palo Alto, Bankman-Fried’s attorneys wrote in court papers filed Wednesday. “When the security guard on duty confronted them, the men said something to the effect of: ‘You won’t be able to keep us out,’” the lawyers added. The unidentified men then allegedly sped off before the guard could take down the vehicle’s license plate. The incident was cited by SBF attorneys attempting to block media efforts to identify two people who have put up cash to secure Bankman-Fried’s bond. The 30-year-old FTX founder is currently facing fraud charges but was released on a $250 million bail package after two generous benefactors—who are not his parents—stumped up security.

