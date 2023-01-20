Read full article on original website
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs massive 'school choice' bill into law. Here's what it means:
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law her signature education proposal — a program that is expected to spend $345 million in taxpayer funds every year to pay families to send their children to private schools. The sweeping legislation represents Reynolds' third — and most ambitious — attempt to pass some form of...
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — GOP’s plan to reset the tax code hits headwinds
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING …
8-Year Term Limits Proposed For Florida School Boards
A day after Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed the idea, a House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would impose eight-year term limits on county school-board members. Rep. Alex Rizo, R-Hialeah, filed the proposal (HB 477) for consideration during the annual legislative session, which will
