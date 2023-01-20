ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa House could take up school choice bill soon

Governor Reynolds’ plan to provide money to students attending private schools could move ahead soon, possibly as this week. House Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa that the goal is for the House “to take some level of action” on the bill that would provide low-income students with $7,598 — the amount school districts currently receive per pupil. In return, districts would receive $1,205 in funding for every student who lives in the district but attends a private school.
Watch Now: Rep. John Wills speaks on private school assistance bill

Iowa House passes private school financial aid bill; Gov. Reynolds expected to sign Tuesday. A proposal for state-funded savings accounts for Iowa parents to pay for private school would cost the state roughly $345 million annually once fully implemented, according to a nonpartisan fiscal analysis released Monday just hours before lawmakers began voting on the proposal.
Iowa’s private schools could grow as state money hits

DES MOINES — An infusion of hundreds of millions of dollars every year soon could hit the private school market in Iowa, thanks to a proposed state-funded private school financial assistance package being pushed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican state lawmakers. That money could have a significant impact...
Illinois Department of Aging seeks Hall of Fame nominations

The Illinois Department of Aging is looking to honor adults 65 and older who have continued to serve their community. The department is taking nominations for the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force. The four candidates chosen will be inducted into the Senior...
ACLU demands Department of Treasury clarify COVID relief jail funds

(The Center Square) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is urging the U.S. Treasury to investigate the misuse of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds by state and local governments. ACLU’s National Prison Project and affiliates in several states, including ACLU of Iowa, told Deputy Inspector General...
