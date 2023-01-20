Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa House passes governor’s private school scholarship program; Senate debate under way
Rep. John Wills, floor manager for the private school scholarship bill, speaks in support of the governor's proposed education savings account program. The bill passed the Iowa House 54-45 Monday, Jan. 23. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Iowa House passed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship proposal just...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa House could take up school choice bill soon
Governor Reynolds’ plan to provide money to students attending private schools could move ahead soon, possibly as this week. House Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa that the goal is for the House “to take some level of action” on the bill that would provide low-income students with $7,598 — the amount school districts currently receive per pupil. In return, districts would receive $1,205 in funding for every student who lives in the district but attends a private school.
Corydon Times-Republican
Watch Now: Rep. John Wills speaks on private school assistance bill
Iowa House passes private school financial aid bill; Gov. Reynolds expected to sign Tuesday. A proposal for state-funded savings accounts for Iowa parents to pay for private school would cost the state roughly $345 million annually once fully implemented, according to a nonpartisan fiscal analysis released Monday just hours before lawmakers began voting on the proposal.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa’s private schools could grow as state money hits
DES MOINES — An infusion of hundreds of millions of dollars every year soon could hit the private school market in Iowa, thanks to a proposed state-funded private school financial assistance package being pushed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican state lawmakers. That money could have a significant impact...
Corydon Times-Republican
Illinois Department of Aging seeks Hall of Fame nominations
The Illinois Department of Aging is looking to honor adults 65 and older who have continued to serve their community. The department is taking nominations for the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force. The four candidates chosen will be inducted into the Senior...
Corydon Times-Republican
ACLU demands Department of Treasury clarify COVID relief jail funds
(The Center Square) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is urging the U.S. Treasury to investigate the misuse of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds by state and local governments. ACLU’s National Prison Project and affiliates in several states, including ACLU of Iowa, told Deputy Inspector General...
Comments / 0