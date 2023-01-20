This exceptional home located in Armonk, New York, features 7,216 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Houlihan Lawrence. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Built in 1925, and lovingly maintained by the same family for 70 years, the architectural elements exude character, elegance and grace. Upstairs, the spacious master suite with fireplace has a spa-quality bath which includes a dual vanity marble counter tops, soaking tub and an over sized, custom-fitted dressing room. The den with cabana bath and French doors opens to a terrace overlooking the free form pool with waterfall. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The inviting pool and spa/waterfall with natural field stone edging; fenced English cutting garden, the picturesque rolling lawn with mature apple trees, an exquisite rose garden (including the leisurely hanging hammock); and relaxing blue stone terrace with wisteria covered pergola are all surrounded with specimen landscaping creating complete privacy that?s only 45 minutes to NYC.

