mansionglobal.com
Billionaire Carlos Slim’s New York City Megamansion Back on the Market for $80 Million
The opulent Beaux Arts-style townhouse on Manhattan’s tony Fifth Avenue belonging to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is back on the market, complete with an $80 million price tag. The landmarked Upper East Side property—directly across the street from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art—is the priciest townhouse...
7 Items Every London Woman Has in Her Home Right Now
Here are seven items you’ll find in every chic London woman’s home right now—from velvet upholstered seating and chinoiserie furniture to House of Hackney throw pillows and pleated lamp shades.
This $23 Million Honolulu Home Fuses Japanese and American Design With a Heavy Dose of High Fashion
High-fashion meets picturesque views in this rare modern home in Honolulu, Hawaii, listed for $23 million. The owner, a socialite and designer, and her husband, a scion to a prominent Japanese family, have lived in Hawaii for decades. Honolulu served as the perfect home base for the couple, who used to spend half the year in Japan. When they first found this specific property in a private, gated community, the owner says it was “destiny.” “We first walked through the home with architect Jeff Long when it was being built and thought it was the most fabulous place,” she says. “The...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Destination Dubai: Kendall Jenner, Nia Long, Nobu Matsuhisa Attend New Luxury Hotel Opening
Kendall Jenner can add sake master to her resume. The model and reality TV star helped celebrity chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa relaunch Nobu Dubai at The Atlantis Palm on Friday night, performing the traditional Japanese ceremony “kagami biraki,” where one breaks open sake barrel lids to signify good fortune and harmony.More from The Hollywood Reporter"We Haven't Really Had a Breakout": Top Unscripted TV Execs on Controversies, Trends and the Next Big Bets'Extra' Backs Billy Bush Over Leak of Sexualized Joke About Kendall JennerJen Shah of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison Japanese Taiko drummers kicked...
Scent of a Mansion? This $68 Million Modernist Estate in Bel-Air Comes With Its Own Custom Fragrance
Good things take time, and the proof is a newly built Bel-Air mansion that was seven years in the making. Now on the market for an eye-watering $68 million, the modernist marvel known as 1859 was developed by California’s Balakhani Estates, in collaboration with Tag Front architects and Los Angeles-based interior designer, César Giraldo. The futuristic-looking structure spans three levels and sports nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms across its 20,000 square feet. Set on a roughly one-and-a-half-acre lot on the edge of a steep canyon, it offers up a few wildly extravagant perks that no other homes in the area can claim—like hand-picked...
mansionglobal.com
Armonk, New York, Home With 7,216 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $1.8 Million
This exceptional home located in Armonk, New York, features 7,216 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Houlihan Lawrence. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Built in 1925, and lovingly maintained by the same family for 70 years, the architectural elements exude character, elegance and grace. Upstairs, the spacious master suite with fireplace has a spa-quality bath which includes a dual vanity marble counter tops, soaking tub and an over sized, custom-fitted dressing room. The den with cabana bath and French doors opens to a terrace overlooking the free form pool with waterfall. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The inviting pool and spa/waterfall with natural field stone edging; fenced English cutting garden, the picturesque rolling lawn with mature apple trees, an exquisite rose garden (including the leisurely hanging hammock); and relaxing blue stone terrace with wisteria covered pergola are all surrounded with specimen landscaping creating complete privacy that?s only 45 minutes to NYC.
At last, a sensible article on Prince Harry and his book | Letters
So many people claim to ‘know’ the royal family that they take sides accordingly
Tech Times
Experience Luxury like Never Before: The World's First Ultra-Luxury Metaverse Mansion now open for all. Live the high life and indulge in unparalleled opulence.
Introducing the ultimate web 3 luxury living experience - 2B design build's @2bdesignbuild Seren Mansion, the world's first ultra-luxury virtual mansion. This hyper realistic virtual property, available only through the acquisition of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), offers a glimpse into a lavish lifestyle like no other. Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Como, the Seren Mansion boasts over 200,000 square feet of extravagant living space, designed in a neoclassical style, with amenities including a 200-foot swimming pool, a private nightclub, and multiple luxury spaces housing boats, helicopters, jets, and supercars.
homestyling.guru
Dream Kitchen – Cabinets Impressive for Price and Quality
mansionglobal.com
A Rare Lakefront Dallas Mansion Lives Like a Resort
This more than 10,000-square-foot estate is located in Lakewood, a prestigious Dallas neighborhood set on scenic White Rock Lake, a large body of water that spans more than 1,000 acres. Comprising a main house and guest house, the property was constructed in 2007 by Ellerman Homes, a popular Dallas custom-home...
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free in 2023 with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
Harper's Bazaar
The Shoe Brand Meghan Markle Wears on Repeat Is Having a Major Sale
While you may not want to walk a mile in a member of the Royal Family's shoes, you might be itching to bring a little bit of their style into your wardrobe. Fortunately, Sarah Flint's Happy Shoe Year Sale offers a rare opportunity to score some regal fashion for less. Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing the brand a handful of times—and no, not just because they match her classic-meets-California cool style. The direct-to-consumer label is known for making comfortable boots, heels, and flats that look just as good as they feel. (Translation? Walking a literal mile in the Duchess of Sussex's Sarah Flint Natalie flats seems like a breeze.)
Elite Daily
Kendall Jenner’s Master Bedroom Is A Trendy, Serene Sanctuary
Kendall Jenner is all about wellness these days. Whether she’s tending to her mental health through meditation, experimenting with futuristic wellness gadgets, or sinking into her gold bathtub for some “me time,” her LA mansion is designed to be the ultimate peaceful retreat. Her house is surrounded by lush mountains, with large windows that fill the halls with sunshine, so it’s unsurprising the the interiors reflect the calm environment with natural tones and textures. She also incorporates art that glows with pink light throughout her home for cozy mood lighting when she unwinds at night. Jenner welcomed Poosh inside to photograph her master bedroom and we found tons of Kendall Jenner bedroom decor dupes to match her home’s chill vibes.
This Sprawling $16.7 Million Tuscan Villa Is Surrounded by Acres of Lush Vineyards—and Has Its Own Wine Cellar
If you’ve been dreaming about ditching everything and buying a rustic villa in Tuscany à la Diane Lane, that fantasy can now be a reality. And the best part? The 18th-century estate has already been remodeled into the ultimate Italian retreat. Nestled in the hills of Sarteano and set on more than 60 acres between Val di Chiana and Val d’Orcia, the 24,000-square-foot farmhouse known as Villa Travertino can be yours for a cool $16.9 million. The 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom main residence underwent a total restoration in 2006 and is surrounded by lush olive groves, vineyards and a Mediterranean garden. You’ll also find a roughly...
hotelnewsme.com
GLOBAL STARS ON THE RED CARPET AT THE LAUNCH OF ICONIC NEW ULTRA LUXURY RESORT: ATLANTIS THE ROYAL
Tonight, Atlantis The Royal hosted a star-studded Red Carpet to celebrate the launch of the world’s newest and most iconic ultra-luxury resort, located on the Palm Island in Dubai. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, the new resort is hosting some of the world’s most recognisable faces for a three-day-long extravaganza of curated events and experiences across its “Grand Reveal Weekend”.
homestyling.guru
Alexander & Co carves out spaces for calm and play inside Pacific House
Australian architecture practice Alexander & Co has overhauled this oceanside home in Sydney to make it more suitable for family life. Before its renovation, the five-bedroom house had a disjointed floor plan that was proving inefficient for its two young owners and their three children. Many of the rooms were also cut off from views of the garden and the ocean beyond.
atomic-ranch.com
An Eichler Home Blended, Balanced and Bold
An Eichler home owner decorates his home in harmony with nature, design, music and art. A visit to Charles Danek’s mid-century home is a delight, not only for the eyes, but for the ears as well. Music has always been an important part of Charles’s life, and he knew that displaying musical instruments in his home would be an essential element in its décor. The instruments add a distinctive quality, turning the house into a home.
