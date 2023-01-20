ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bring Me The News

Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center

Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
wnynewsnow.com

Frewsburg Man Accused In Two Road Rage Incidents

CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Frewsburg man faces charges in connection with two road rage incidents in the Town of Carroll last month. Michael Ostrom faces a slew of charges from Town of Carroll Police after he was accused in two separate road rage incidents on Christmas Eve 2022 and the following Tuesday, December 27.
FREWSBURG, NY
CBS News

Another mass shooting in California: CBS News Flash Jan. 24, 2023

At least seven people were killed in another mass shooting in California. Police say the suspect killed 4 people on a farm and three more nearby in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco. He’s in custody. The FDA wants most Americans to get "annual" COVID-19 shots. This comes amid dwindling interest in boosters. And Oscar nominations are being announced.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
WGN News

Illinois DCFS accused of letting kids languish in jail

CHICAGO — Illinois’ child welfare agency is accused of stranding more than 80 kids in juvenile jail despite the fact they could’ve been released.  That’s according to a federal lawsuit filed against the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services by private attorneys who were joined by Cook County’s public guardian. “It feels horrible,” said […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

Man who put feet up on Pelosi's desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case

After deliberating for less than three hours, a Washington, D.C., jury convicted U.S. Capitol riot defendant Richard Barnett, who admitted he put up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. One of the highest-profile defendants from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, 62-year-old Barnett,...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

CBS News

590K+
Followers
79K+
Post
428M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy