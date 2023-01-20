Read full article on original website
WOWT
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An elderly man who recently began a life sentence for murder died while in hospice care. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead on Jan. 19 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Knapp was there due to a chronic illness.
Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man convicted of woman's 1991 murder amid "overwhelming new evidence of innocence"
Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a White woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence - including DNA testing - in the case.
CBS News
Man charged with kidnapping 3 Ohio children, driving them to Beach Park
BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A man is facing kidnapping charges after driving three minors from Ohio to Beach Park over the weekend. Michael Negron, 19, is charged with one count of kidnapping and three counts of child endangerment. Lake County Sheriff's deputies located Negron along with the missing...
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial set to begin in South Carolina
Jury selection is beginning in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. Former Los Angeles County prosecutor Emily Baker joins CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano to discuss the case.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
CBS News
Oakland shooting kills 1, injures 7 others; 3rd mass shooting in California in 3 days
OAKLAND -- A mass shooting at a gas station in Oakland Monday evening killed at least one person and injured at least seven others, the second mass shooting in the Bay Area Monday and the third in California in three days. The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. on...
Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center
Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
NJ man suspected of fatal shooting, leading high-speed chase arrested in Georgia
Law enforcement in Georgia arrested a 29-year-old New Jersey man on Saturday for a fatal shooting in Bridgeton last summer, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
wnynewsnow.com
Frewsburg Man Accused In Two Road Rage Incidents
CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Frewsburg man faces charges in connection with two road rage incidents in the Town of Carroll last month. Michael Ostrom faces a slew of charges from Town of Carroll Police after he was accused in two separate road rage incidents on Christmas Eve 2022 and the following Tuesday, December 27.
California reeling after three mass shootings in as many days
Seven people were killed and one critically wounded in a mass shooting at two mushroom farms in the city of Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon, CBS Bay Area reports. A suspect turned himself in. It was the second California mass shooting in three days and was followed hours later...
Another mass shooting in California: CBS News Flash Jan. 24, 2023
At least seven people were killed in another mass shooting in California. Police say the suspect killed 4 people on a farm and three more nearby in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco. He’s in custody. The FDA wants most Americans to get "annual" COVID-19 shots. This comes amid dwindling interest in boosters. And Oscar nominations are being announced.
CBS News
Los Angeles area mass shooting: 10 dead; Gunman may have tried to enter second dance studio
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon that officials suspect was driven by a gunman who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and...
Gavin Newsom after Monterey Park shooting: "Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact"
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is renewing his calls for stricter gun control measures following the mass shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park on Saturday that killed at least 11 people and injured nine others. "Nothing about this is surprising. Everything about this is infuriating," he told "CBS Evening...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $1M scratch-off lottery prize from cousin: New York DA
"The worst part of the crime," Detective Lieutenant John Nagle of the Glen Cove Police Department said, "was the fact that it was perpetrated by the victim’s own cousin.”
Illinois DCFS accused of letting kids languish in jail
CHICAGO — Illinois’ child welfare agency is accused of stranding more than 80 kids in juvenile jail despite the fact they could’ve been released. That’s according to a federal lawsuit filed against the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services by private attorneys who were joined by Cook County’s public guardian. “It feels horrible,” said […]
City employee suspected in shooting of boy, 15, at St. Paul recreation center
St. Paul Police block access to Marshall Avenue outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A City of St. Paul employee is suspected of shooting a 15-year-old boy in the head outside of a busy community center late Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Eye on America: DEA cracks down on fentanyl crisis, innovative ways to support new moms and more
We find out how the DEA is targeting social media to keep children safe from the deadly drug threat of fentanyl. And we go inside a luxury retreat in New York that helps new parents transition to life with a newborn. Watch these stories and more on ""Eye on America"" with host Michelle Miller.
khqa.com
18 Illinois correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance,' hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Ill. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
Man who put feet up on Pelosi's desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case
After deliberating for less than three hours, a Washington, D.C., jury convicted U.S. Capitol riot defendant Richard Barnett, who admitted he put up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. One of the highest-profile defendants from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, 62-year-old Barnett,...
Jury finds Jan. 6 rioter who sat at Nancy Pelosi's desk guilty of all charges
The Arkansas man who was photographed on Jan. 6, 2021, with his foot up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk has been found guilty of eight criminal charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us with more on the verdict, plus the latest on the political standoff over the debt ceiling.
CBS News
