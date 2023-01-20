ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Real Deal: More drivers on Connecticut roadways but commuting into the city still down

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

There are more drivers on Connecticut roadways, but less commuters are traveling into the city, according to recent data.

Caleb Silver from Investopedia says just in the past few weeks, people in Connecticut have been moving around the roadways a lot.

"The bridge and tunnel traffic in Connecticut is at 96%," Silver says, "but not as many people are commuting as much as before the pandemic."

Silver says commuting levels on Metro-North are only at about 66% of pre-pandemic levels.

President of Metro-North Railroad Catherine Rinaldi says the company is seeing a change in ridership due to more people having work from home or hybrid jobs.

Rinaldi says the MTA is changing how it sells tickets to save commuters money and encourage stronger ridership.

"We have a discounted monthly trip ticket for people who are traveling 2-3 days a week," Rinaldi says.

Rinaldi says tickets can be easily ordered through the Metro-North app.

