Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Shares How to Pronounce Her Son’s New Name
Kylie Jenner revealed her son's new name over the weekend, following 11 months of keeping it a secret from the public. When the baby boy was born in early 2022, Jenner and her kids' father, Travis Scott, announced he was named Wolf. But soon, they made a retraction, saying they didn't think the name fit his personality.
Christopher Meloni Calls Mariska Hargitay By His Nickname For Her In Cute 59th Birthday Tribute: Watch
There’s nothing better than Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay‘s friendship. When Mariska turned 59 on Monday, January 23, her Law & Order: SVU co-star and close friend posted the most hilarious birthday tribute dedicated to her. Christopher, 61, recorded a video where he got so close to the camera that only his nose, eyes, and forehead were visible. The actor, while whispering, sweetly referred to Mariska as “Marsha” when he mentioned that it was her birthday.
