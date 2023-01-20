Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
Abracadabra! Magician’s London Warehouse Transformed Into a Modern Family Home
A property in Barnes, London, that was converted from a warehouse originally built to store a magician’s props has come to the market for £2.5 million (US$3.09 million). The building, from more than a century ago, was listed as a residential dwelling for the first time in its history earlier this month with estate agency Savills.
mansionglobal.com
Billionaire Carlos Slim’s New York City Megamansion Back on the Market for $80 Million
The opulent Beaux Arts-style townhouse on Manhattan’s tony Fifth Avenue belonging to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is back on the market, complete with an $80 million price tag. The landmarked Upper East Side property—directly across the street from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art—is the priciest townhouse...
mansionglobal.com
Armonk, New York, Home With 7,216 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $1.8 Million
This exceptional home located in Armonk, New York, features 7,216 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Houlihan Lawrence. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Built in 1925, and lovingly maintained by the same family for 70 years, the architectural elements exude character, elegance and grace. Upstairs, the spacious master suite with fireplace has a spa-quality bath which includes a dual vanity marble counter tops, soaking tub and an over sized, custom-fitted dressing room. The den with cabana bath and French doors opens to a terrace overlooking the free form pool with waterfall. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The inviting pool and spa/waterfall with natural field stone edging; fenced English cutting garden, the picturesque rolling lawn with mature apple trees, an exquisite rose garden (including the leisurely hanging hammock); and relaxing blue stone terrace with wisteria covered pergola are all surrounded with specimen landscaping creating complete privacy that?s only 45 minutes to NYC.
mansionglobal.com
A Rare Lakefront Dallas Mansion Lives Like a Resort
This more than 10,000-square-foot estate is located in Lakewood, a prestigious Dallas neighborhood set on scenic White Rock Lake, a large body of water that spans more than 1,000 acres. Comprising a main house and guest house, the property was constructed in 2007 by Ellerman Homes, a popular Dallas custom-home...
Comments / 0