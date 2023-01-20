Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on a New York City subway by a group of teens over the weekend. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Klotz, whose face appeared bruised up, said it happened early Sunday on a No. 1 train in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan after he told the teens to stop harassing an older passenger in the subway car.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO