Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
CBS News exclusive: U.S. Marine accused of kidnapping child from Afghan couple
Two families say they want to care for a child, known as "Baby L" to protect her identity. The child, who is now living with a Marine family, is at the center of court battles in the U.S. Catherine Herridge reports.
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on New York City subway by a group of teens
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on a New York City subway by a group of teens over the weekend. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Klotz, whose face appeared bruised up, said it happened early Sunday on a No. 1 train in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan after he told the teens to stop harassing an older passenger in the subway car.
What we know about the materials marked classified found at Biden's Delaware home
FBI investigators found six more items with classified markings at President Biden's house in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday when they searched the home with his consent. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins Lilia Luciano and Tony Dokoupil with more.
Four more Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case
Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol. CBS News' Lilia Luciano has more.
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial set to begin in South Carolina
Jury selection is beginning in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. Former Los Angeles County prosecutor Emily Baker joins CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano to discuss the case.
Jury finds Jan. 6 rioter who sat at Nancy Pelosi's desk guilty of all charges
The Arkansas man who was photographed on Jan. 6, 2021, with his foot up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk has been found guilty of eight criminal charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us with more on the verdict, plus the latest on the political standoff over the debt ceiling.
