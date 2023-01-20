ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on New York City subway by a group of teens

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on a New York City subway by a group of teens over the weekend. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Klotz, whose face appeared bruised up, said it happened early Sunday on a No. 1 train in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan after he told the teens to stop harassing an older passenger in the subway car.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

CBS News

590K+
Followers
79K+
Post
428M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy