Westport, CT

New Haven Independent

Word On The Street: New Loos Arrive

Four deliveries down. Eight to go. That was the score at 9:45 a.m. Monday when Matt Smith began another week transporting Lowe’s refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, and toilets to customers around town. Smith and his colleague Ty Leclair (aka ​“the beast”) began their day at the chain’s Milford...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Darien health inspectors find broken equipment, bad sanitation in restaurants but most problems fixed quick

DARIEN — Darien health inspectors discovered broken refrigerators, failure to wash hands and unclean cooking conditions in local restaurants in the last quarter of the year. Three local restaurants and the Darien Depot failed health inspections during September through December. Under state guidelines, a fail means a restaurant received less than 80 points out of 100 or has a four-point violation, reserved for offenses that could cause harm to customers or staff and that requires immediate correction.
DARIEN, CT
westportjournal.com

Property transfers January 2-6

WESTPORT–During the week of January 2-6, five properties changed hands for $9.9 million, generating $25K in conveyance tax. One year ago, 11 properties changed hands for a total of $19.5 million. 149 Hillspoint Road & 1 Hideaway Lane sold for $4,960,000. Seller: SIR-149 Hillspoint LLC. Buyer: Aaron Kihyun &...
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Men charged in fight outside Trumbull grocery store

TRUMBULL — Police say two men involved in a fight outside a local supermarket late Friday afternoon have been arrested. A 55-year-old Trumbull man was charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace, and a 19-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with one count of second-degree breach of peace, Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir said Monday.
TRUMBULL, CT
newcanaanite.com

Missing New Canaan Puppy Is Found [PHOTOS, UPDATED]

Jack Hellmann, Corbit’s owner, shared the following post with New Canaanite:. “Thanks to our amazing neighbors, the article in the New Canaanite, the kindness of people throughout New Canaan, and New Canaan Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm, Corbit is happily asleep at home after an afternoon pick-up at the Stamford Police Station/Animal Shelter. Our family could not be happier or more grateful. Our friends and neighbors mobilized and searched well into last night and at sunrise this morning, hiking trails with headlamps and walking every street in our area. Thanks to the New Canaanite article, we met a jogger at 7:00am who decided to run in our part of town just to help look for the puppy; and we met another individual at 7:30am who picked up his coffee at Starbucks and then scoured every corner of Watson-Symington— New Canaanites who we had never met before, just wanting to help. And finally, Officer Halm saw the article in the New Canaanite and recalled that Corbit might fit the description of a small dog reported in Stamford— so despite it being her day-off, she went to the shelter to confirm her hunch. She was right and we immediately received the phone call to pick him up this afternoon. While we would not recommend 22 hours of sleepless uncertainty while searching for a lost puppy, our appreciation for our New Canaan community is more profound than ever. Thank you.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull officials move to quell mall incidents after multiple fights, arrests

TRUMBULL — Town officials are working with police and mall representatives to address the recent incidents of criminal activity at the Trumbull Mall. Police have been called to the mall numerous times over the past few weeks for reports of youth fights and, in an incident last week, concerns over a person carrying a hatchet.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Police: One killed in Watertown crash on Route 8

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Watertown on Monday, according to state police. Authorities said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Route 8 just before the Exit 38 on-ramp in Watertown. The Jeep Wrangler then traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed […]
WATERTOWN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Truck, Owner Sought in Leaving the Scene of Crash

The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify a vehicle and, subsequently, its owner. Bridgeport Police Officer Isaac Thomas is asking for assistance in identifying the owner of the truck in question that is shown. Thomas said the vehicle was involved in a leaving the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 50 today, Jan. 23, 2023.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Police: Man damaged housing authority landscaping

WESTPORT — A local man is accused of causing “significant damage” to Westport Housing Authority property by driving his car across grassy areas at an agency complex, police said. James Doyle, 56, of Westport — charged earlier this month with hitting a jogger while driving on Greens...
WESTPORT, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Zoning In: When Affordable Housing Came to Brookfield

In 2015, a large 72-unit development of one- and two-bedroom apartments classified as affordable housing opened in Brookfield, Connecticut. Brookfield is a well-off town that is part of Connecticut’s largely affluent Fairfield County and has become the focal point of Connecticut’s continuing discussion on local zoning regulations and affordable housing. The development, dubbed The Residences […] The post Zoning In: When Affordable Housing Came to Brookfield appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
BROOKFIELD, CT
westportjournal.com

School board grapples with budget ‘tradeoffs and hard decisions’

WESTPORT — School board efforts to rein in a proposed 5.33 percent increase in the district’s 2023-24 budget has produced a list of items that can subtract — or add — to the bottom line. During a two-and-a-half-hour discussion, the Board of Education last week zeroed...
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car

#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
MILFORD, CT

