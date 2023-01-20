Read full article on original website
BBC
Hearts: How Lawrence Shankland ended 31-year wait for Tynecastle fans
"The first person that texted me today after the game was John Robertson to ask for Lawrence's number to give him a wee call." Robbie Neilson's interview after Hearts' 3-0 thrashing of their Edinburgh rivals in the Scottish Cup gave a good insight into how 'the Hammer of Hibs' was feeling when Shankland became the latest Hearts player to reach the 20 goals in a season club.
BBC
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
BBC
James Jeggo: Australia midfielder joins Hibs on 18-month deal from Eupen
Australia midfielder James Jeggo has joined Hibernian on an 18-month deal, subject to international clearance. The 30-year-old arrives from Belgian club Eupen for an undisclosed fee. Jeggo won the Austrian Cup with Sturm Graz in 2018 and has also played in Greece with Aris. "Jimmy is a very good communicator,...
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
BBC
Ex-Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson leaves with 'full heart'
Ex-Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson says he has left the club with a "full heart". The former Bluebirds captain was sacked last week after just four months in charge of the Championship strugglers. Cardiff are now looking for their third manager of the season, and are without a win in...
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
BBC
Premier 15s: Gloucester-Hartpury beat Harlequins to stay top; Exeter defeat Bristol
Gloucester-Hartpury maintained their 100% winning record in the Premier 15s with a 33-22 victory over Harlequins. The visitors' success at The Stoop was their eighth consecutive win, seven of them coming with a bonus point. After trailing 26-12 at half-time, Quins got to within nine points but Sam Monaghan's try...
BBC
Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager 'not fit to stand trial'
A court has begun a sex abuse trial against a former Celtic Boys Club manager, despite the accused being unfit to take part. Frank Cairney, 87, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court on charges of sexual crimes against three teenage boys in the 1970s and 80s.
BBC
All-Ireland Club Final: Derry club Glen contact GAA over Kilmacud having extra men on pitch
Glen have contacted the GAA over an apparent rules breach which saw winners Kilmacud finishing the All-Ireland Club Football Final with extra men on the pitch. Video shows 16 Kilmacud players were defending their goal as Glen tried to rescue the game in the dying seconds with a goal that would have seen them win by a point.
NBC Sports
Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford
Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: 'Echoes of Wenger's title-winners' - Martin Keown analysis
I sensed the same belief and desire at Emirates Stadium on Sunday that we had at Highbury when I won Premier League titles with Arsenal back in the day. At no point during the Gunners' thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United did I feel like Mikel Arteta's team or their fans would be happy with a point.
BBC
Everton trapped in 'cul-de-sac of failure'
Frank Lampard "will probably pay" for Everton's poor first half of the season, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, but the Toffees' problems run far deeper than the manager. Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday made it 10 without a win in all competitions for Lampard, leaving his job...
West Ham beats Everton 2-0, piles more pressure on Lampard
LONDON (AP) — Jarrod Bowen scored twice for West Ham in a 2-0 win over Everton that kept Frank Lampard’s team in the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday. Everton’s winless run in all competitions extended to 10 games as Lampard approaches the one-year mark as manager.
Australia seek improvement despite opening Quad series win over England
Australia opened the defence of their Quad Series title with a “messy” comeback victory over old rivals England – and a warning from their captain in South Africa that they have got huge room for improvement. The Diamonds hit back after a dismal start, rallying to win...
Report: Frank Lampard Sacked As Everton Manager
The Everton hierarchy have acted after the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Leeds vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Leeds will try to snap their winless run at five games when Brentford visit Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium), but it’ll be a tough ask against the top-half Bees. The bottom-third of the Premier League table currently consists of five sides all...
