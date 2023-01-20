ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

doniphanherald.com

Lincoln residents discuss abortion ethics during rally at state Capitol

With the right to an abortion uncertain in some states, a handful of Nebraskans took part in a nationwide campaign to pressure state officials to uphold a half-decade of precedent on the issue. A nationwide wave of protests, billed as the “Bigger than Roe” campaign centered around abortion rights and...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ricketts officially takes his seat in the Senate

Former Gov. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office as Nebraska's newest U.S. senator on Monday and immediately pointed to tax reduction, expansion of trade opportunities for agricultural producers and a determination to "stand up to the Chinese Communist Party" as among his priorities. Ricketts was formally sworn in by Vice...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when

LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners who live within a half-mile of agricultural operation, and […] The post Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense

It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
doniphanherald.com

What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?

If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska GOP backs Californian Harmeet Dhillon as RNC chair

OMAHA — The Nebraska Republican Party stepped into the fight Saturday over picking the next chair of the Republican National Committee. State GOP chair Eric Underwood let the State Central Committee decide whom he should support. The party’s steering committee voted 62-41 to support California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon over current RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who […] The post Nebraska GOP backs Californian Harmeet Dhillon as RNC chair appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska bill aims to cap the cost of insulin for insured people

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day after Jerrold Warren’s 26th birthday, freshly off his parents’ health insurance, he went to the pharmacy and was met with the harsh reality that is the cost of insulin in America -- one that he’s now paying for the rest of his life. Warren has been a Type 1 diabetic since he was 3 years old. He’s been living with diabetes for 28 years now.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action

(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
LINCOLN, NE
mitchellnow.com

Benchmark landmark values on rise

Benchmark farmland values continued to tick up in the last half of 2022, supported by high commodity prices and demand from buyers with strong liquidity. The pace of increase, however, has slowed. The steep hikes of 2020 and 2021 tapered to single digits in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota at the close of 2022. Farm Credit Services of America appraises the same 63 farms and ranches every six months to track trends in the real estate market. The six-month change in South Dakota was 9.2 percent. The one-year change was 17.3 percent. The five-year change was 34.6 percent, and the ten-year change was 51.7 percent. For pastureland, South Dakota’s six-month change was an increase of .5 percent.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
OMAHA, NE

