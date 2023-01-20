Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
'Moment of silence' bill in Nebraska Legislature spurs debate on prayer in schools
A public hearing in the Nebraska Legislature saw opposing testimony that focused heavily on resisting calls to bring prayer into the classroom, though one lawmaker claimed the bill wouldn't do that in the first place. The Education Committee held a public hearing Monday afternoon on three bills, the last of...
klkntv.com
Abortion rights advocates participate in Bigger Than Roe march at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The fight over abortion is getting louder here in Lincoln, as state lawmakers are once again debating a woman’s ability to choose. At the State Capitol on Sunday, abortion rights supporters joined a national movement called Bigger Than Roe. Marches were held across the...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln residents discuss abortion ethics during rally at state Capitol
With the right to an abortion uncertain in some states, a handful of Nebraskans took part in a nationwide campaign to pressure state officials to uphold a half-decade of precedent on the issue. A nationwide wave of protests, billed as the “Bigger than Roe” campaign centered around abortion rights and...
doniphanherald.com
Ricketts officially takes his seat in the Senate
Former Gov. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office as Nebraska's newest U.S. senator on Monday and immediately pointed to tax reduction, expansion of trade opportunities for agricultural producers and a determination to "stand up to the Chinese Communist Party" as among his priorities. Ricketts was formally sworn in by Vice...
kfornow.com
Nebraska Appleseed Official Say Two Bills Undermine Recently Voter-Approved Minimum Wage Increase
LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Jan. 23)–Two lawmakers have introduced bills that Nebraska Appleseed officials say would undermine Nebraska’s minimum wage increase approved by voters last November. In a news release to KFOR News, Appleseed officials say one bill from Lincoln Senator Jane Raybould would weaking automatic wage adjustments by...
Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when
LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners who live within a half-mile of agricultural operation, and […] The post Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
doniphanherald.com
What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?
If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
Nebraska GOP backs Californian Harmeet Dhillon as RNC chair
OMAHA — The Nebraska Republican Party stepped into the fight Saturday over picking the next chair of the Republican National Committee. State GOP chair Eric Underwood let the State Central Committee decide whom he should support. The party’s steering committee voted 62-41 to support California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon over current RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who […] The post Nebraska GOP backs Californian Harmeet Dhillon as RNC chair appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
KETV.com
Battle over voter ID and dozens of election bills brewing in Nebraska legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers introduced nearly a couple dozen bills dealing with election security, voter ID and voter rights. Already the battle lines are being formed. "This session will see a barrage of bills that will see unreasonable barriers at the ballot. We need legislators and Nebraskans to...
Nebraska Residents Now Have To Get a REAL ID License by May 7, 2025, to Board Airline Flights or Enter Federal Buildings
Nebraska residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, in order to board planes or federal buildings. This is what the Nebraska DMV says on its website.
WOWT
Nebraska bill aims to cap the cost of insulin for insured people
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day after Jerrold Warren’s 26th birthday, freshly off his parents’ health insurance, he went to the pharmacy and was met with the harsh reality that is the cost of insulin in America -- one that he’s now paying for the rest of his life. Warren has been a Type 1 diabetic since he was 3 years old. He’s been living with diabetes for 28 years now.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action
(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
mitchellnow.com
Benchmark landmark values on rise
Benchmark farmland values continued to tick up in the last half of 2022, supported by high commodity prices and demand from buyers with strong liquidity. The pace of increase, however, has slowed. The steep hikes of 2020 and 2021 tapered to single digits in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota at the close of 2022. Farm Credit Services of America appraises the same 63 farms and ranches every six months to track trends in the real estate market. The six-month change in South Dakota was 9.2 percent. The one-year change was 17.3 percent. The five-year change was 34.6 percent, and the ten-year change was 51.7 percent. For pastureland, South Dakota’s six-month change was an increase of .5 percent.
doniphanherald.com
Funds raised from aquatic habitat stamp overhaul Nebraska's lakes for anglers
OMAHA -- Eric Einspahr doesn’t mind paying for a fishing permit and the aquatic habitat stamp that’s included in the $38 price tag. “It pays off for a better experience on the water,” the Lincoln fisherman said. That $15 portion has helped the Nebraska Game and Parks’...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
kwit.org
The Exchange: Iowans speak out on school choice; Nebraska seeks to ease housing crunch; The Children's Blizzard
This week on The Exchange, Iowans speak out about Governor Kim Reynold’s school choice bill. If the “Students First Act” is passed as written, all students attending a nonpublic school for the first time, and many students already there, will be immediately eligible to receive more than $7,500 to spend on a year’s worth of expenses.
News Channel Nebraska
An Aging Breed: Nebraska’s farmers are getting older. Who will replace them?
As the combine gobbled soybean plants in a Buffalo County field north of Amherst on a summer-like October afternoon, beans went into its bin and dry pods, stems and leaves scattered out the back. "I'm not farming to get rich,” said the combine’s driver, Justin Taubenheim. “I'm farming to maintain...
klkntv.com
Snowbi-Wan Kenobi: Nebraska officials unveil winners of snowplow naming contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Plowabunga are some highlights of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Name a Snowplow contest. Elementary students across the state were tasked to come up with a name for the department’s snowplows. Officials whittled down the 700 submissions to 16 winners,...
