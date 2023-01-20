ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, MS

Prayers answered: Mississippi basketball player speaks first words two days after being injured on court

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xTD9_0kLLQn2O00

The prayers of friends and family were answered after a Mississippi high school basketball player spoke her first words Thursday, nearly two days after sustaining a serious head injury at a Tuesday night basketball game.

The Jefferson County School District posted an update concerning Zyer Smith, a basketball player at Jefferson County High School in Fayette.

Friends, family and the entire JCHS community continue to offer prayers and support after Smith was transported to a hospital in Jackson.

Below is the letter posted on Facebook by the school district:

January 19, 2023

We are happy to report that moments ago, Zyer spoke her first words since sustaining a head injury during Tuesday’s basketball game.

She said, “Where is my coach? I want to play basketball.” After speaking those few but powerful words, she started crying.

Zyer is still hospitalized in Jackson, Mississippi, but she is recovering. We appreciate the outpouring of love as well as the many prayers, encouragement, and support.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reports that the sheriff’s office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas, was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
theclintoncourier.net

Hinds’ female aviation maintenance students buck trends

Hinds Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) Program has more females enrolled and on track to graduate than it has in the last ten years. Five women enrolled in the Hinds program are bucking stereotypes of what many consider the norms for women’s careers. Jazmyn Perritt of Clinton, Mckynzie Nutt of Florence, Nicole Barrett of Starkville, Joi’Dawn Smith of Jackson and Tiara Sankar of Trinidad are breaking glass ceilings in the aviation industry and at the college.
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Trio arrested for forgery in Vicksburg fraud investigation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her two adult children are facing forgery charges in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported a local business informed police that several fraudulent checks, written against a fake Huntington National Bank account, had been cashed for $4,628. Marsha Ann Reid, 66, and […]
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Fisher celebrates 25 years as Pastor of Greater Grove MB Church

Casey Fisher is celebrating his 25th year as the Pastor of Greater Grove Street MB Church on Sunday. Fisher, along with First Lady Michele, will be having their service at 9:00 a.m. where the church will be in celebration of Fisher’s two and a half decades worth of service.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

All in the family? Mississippi mother, two children arrested in suspected forgery operation that stole thousands from businesses

A suspected forgery operation was apparently all in the family for a Mississippi mother and her two grown children, who were recently arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from businesses with fraudulent checks. Investigators from the Vicksburg Police Department made three arrests following an investigation into a suspected forgery operation within...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says human remains found on Christmas Day have been identified as those of a missing Pike County woman. Sheriff Jones says Chantel McCray’s remains were discovered on Wynndale Road. The 29-year-old was reported missing from McComb, Mississippi back in...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Units respond to fire at Medical Plaza

At about 12:15 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the Medical Plaza for a possible structure fire. Initial reports indicated that smoke was coming from underneath a door and that the alarm was sounding. The sprinkler system activated and water was flowing throughout the structure. “When we arrived, we had...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg police announce hot check investigation, arrests made, more possibly involved

Vicksburg Police Department Investigator Jerrold Hayes spoke on Friday on an ongoing investigation to locate individuals responsible for the use of hot checks. “On Dec. 29, 2022, officers responded to a local business here within the City of Vicksburg,” said Hayes. “Once officers made contact with the complainants, we noticed and were aware an operation was taking place involving fraudulent checks.”
VICKSBURG, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Vicksburg man charged with drugs

A Vicksburg man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after his arrest early New Year’s morning, the authorities said. The man Trevae A. Wilson, 30, 321 Hatson Street, Vicksburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance. He was arrested early New Year’s Day and was...
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
115K+
Followers
8K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy