Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 2 - Christchurch
The 2023 New Zealand national series continues at Christchurch Adventure Park with Jenna Hastings and Toby Meek taking the fastest Elite times. Toby Meek secured a big win in the Elite Men's race building a gap of four and a half seconds to Charlie Murray. Jenna Hastings pulled ahead of Kalani Muirhead by just over eight seconds to secure the Elite Women's win.
Video: Fergus Ryan is Back Up To Speed in "Regression"
Fergus Ryan is back! After an accident that took Ferg out of racing late last season, we're excited to announce that he is back riding and fighting fit! During a pre-race trip in Morzine, Ferg overshot a gap leading to a broken ankle and an early end to his season. With the last few rounds slipping through his fingertips, Ferg was extra motivated to heal up as quickly as possible and get back out on this bike!
Queenstown Bike Festival Kicks Off 10 Days of Riding & Racing
30 events, 10 days, 8 after parties and the most amount of stoke you’ve seen in one mountain town – it can only be Queenstown Bike Festival. Returning after a few years break, the 2023 Festival started its opening weekend off in style. Sold-out events, some of the...
Video: Rob Warner's 1995 Race Against a Rally Car
Jump back to 1995 as Rob Warner races a rally car for ITV's 'You Bet!' Rob has also shared some more retro classics with his feature on MTV Sports.
Video: Pre-Season Testing of Intense's M279 HP6 Prototype
Coming into 2023 our goal is simple – we want to make the fastest pure downhill race bike that we can. Go behind the scenes and check out our latest downhill prototype, the Intense M279 HP6.— Intense Cycles.
Video: Behind the Sound of Speed with Brage Vestavik
Brage Vestavik and Blur Media teamed up to make the Red Bull Sound of Speed last summer in Hafjell Bike Park!. Join the boys behind the scenes of a heavy week of stacking clips! GoodTimes!. — Brage Vestavik.
Movies For Your Monday
Georgia Astle - Flip The Switch: If you don’t have role models to look up to, it’s harder to progress as a rider. Georgia Astle grew up chasing her older brother. “If he could do it, I could do it” she figured. But that could only take her so far. As Geo developed as a racer, she learned to push herself. She got comfortable “flipping the switch” and pushing against the clock. But when Geo looked beyond racing, there weren’t a lot of women pushing the limits of freeride. Until all of a sudden, there was. Watch Georgia Astle explore some of British Columbia’s most striking landscapes, on a search for terrain to push her riding, inspired by a rising tide of female freeriders around the world. Director: Scott Secco. Composer: Amine Bouzaher. Sound Design: Keith White. Colourist: Ryan Schroeder. Special Thanks: Sam Grainger, Jose Letelier, & Toby Creek Adventures.
