Georgia Astle - Flip The Switch: If you don’t have role models to look up to, it’s harder to progress as a rider. Georgia Astle grew up chasing her older brother. “If he could do it, I could do it” she figured. But that could only take her so far. As Geo developed as a racer, she learned to push herself. She got comfortable “flipping the switch” and pushing against the clock. But when Geo looked beyond racing, there weren’t a lot of women pushing the limits of freeride. Until all of a sudden, there was. Watch Georgia Astle explore some of British Columbia’s most striking landscapes, on a search for terrain to push her riding, inspired by a rising tide of female freeriders around the world. Director: Scott Secco. Composer: Amine Bouzaher. Sound Design: Keith White. Colourist: Ryan Schroeder. Special Thanks: Sam Grainger, Jose Letelier, & Toby Creek Adventures.

