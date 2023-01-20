Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said
Kayla Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her body was found a week later.
Suspect in murder of 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison, arrested in Harford County
Police have arrested a 26-year-old Andre Bailey in connection to the murder of 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. Garrison was shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. An investigation identified Bailey as the suspect. On January 20, Bailey was arrested in Harford County and taken to Central Booking Intake Facility,...
Mother of activist fatally shot by law enforcement at Atlanta police training facility says she feels angry and powerless
(CNN) -- The mother of an activist fatally shot by law enforcement in Atlanta earlier this week said she feels angry and powerless as protests over the shooting erupted Saturday. The activist -- 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Terán -- was shot near a planned $90 million, 85-acre law enforcement training...
South Shore neighbors shocked by deadly home invasion
A man and woman were killed in the shooting, and three others were wounded and were being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center Monday night. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
2 students dead, one employee injured in gang-related shooting in Des Moines
Police say two high school students were killed and an adult employee was hospitalized after a targeted attack at a Des Moines outreach center for at-risk youth. An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, attempted murder and criminal gang participation. Adriana Diaz reports.
Family of Tyre Nichols watches body cam footage of his arrest that lead to his death
The family of Tyre Nichols was shown the police body cam footage of the Jan. 7 traffic stop that preceded his death. Elise Preston reports.
Tyre Nichols' family lawyer denounces "heinous" and "violent" traffic stop video
An attorney for the family of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died three days after a "confrontation" with police during a traffic stop, said video of the stop was "violent" and "heinous," and likened it to the infamous footage of the Rodney King beating. "What we can tell you...
2 students killed in Des Moines school shooting
Police in Des Moines, Iowa, are investigating a deadly shooting in which two students were killed and a school employee seriously injured at an educational program for at-risk youth. Police say it appeared to be a targeted attack.
Four more Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case
Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol. CBS News' Lilia Luciano has more.
After California shooting, former FBI official discusses what investigators may be looking for
Josh Skule, a former FBI official and the president of Bow Wave, joined Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano to discuss what authorities look for in a mass shooting investigation after a gunman killed 10 people in Monterey Park, California, over the weekend.
