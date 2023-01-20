Read full article on original website
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A first look at the site plans for The Walt Disney Co.’s future 60-acre Lake Nona campus made available to Orlando Business Journal reveals an outline for how one of the region’s most anticipated real estate projects will take shape.
allears.net
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
Fans of the Walt Disney World attraction Splash Mountain have just days to take their final plunge before it closes for good.
FLORIDA - If you're looking for the best restaurants at Disney Springs, you're in luck. Below, we've compiled a list of five of the most popular dining options in the resort. Each has been chosen based on the food quality, service, and location. From the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill to Morimoto Asia, you will surely find something that tickles your tastebuds. Listed below are our must-try picks for dining out at Dinsey Springs.
allears.net
Orlando International Airport (MCO) sees over 50 million passengers annually and the airport is looking for ways to upgrade its offerings for travelers. Along with the upcoming Brightline train station that will connect the airport with major cities in Florida, there are two additional potential changes that MCO is looking forward to bringing travelers!
WDW News Today
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed today, January 21, and will close again on Monday, January 23, due to cold weather. The low in Orlando today is 59° F, while the low on Monday is 55°. Rain is also expected on both days. The park is expected to open tomorrow, Sunday, January 22, when the low will be 63° and no rain is forecasted.
Thinking of fun ideas for the family this year, but don't want to break the bank? Look no further because these Florida parks are making it easy on the wallet all year long.
Inside the Magic
There are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy when visiting a theme park. Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are able to experience “the magic” with six theme parks and two water parks in total. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood give Guests the unique opportunity to experience their favorite movies.
disneytips.com
When Theme Park Insider’s Robert Niles asked Chairman Josh D’Amaro for comment on the developing confrontation between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company regarding Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, he gave an interesting sort of reply. Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
allears.net
A train will soon connect Orlando all the way to Miami, and it’s set to connect key parts of Orlando to one another — but things may not be going as smoothly as some had hoped. The Brightline Train station in Orlando International Airport is set to open...
ORLANDO, Fla. — A brand-new theme park that allows visitors to come face-to-face with robots and technology innovation has officially opened in Orlando. Roboland officially opened Thursday at 6464 International Drive. It is billed as the first robotics and technology innovation amusement park in the U.S. The one-of-a-kind experience...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
“Orlando is currently a franchise market and we’re excited that we have some good franchisees on board.”
fox35orlando.com
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL - Many first-time visitors to Orlando don't associate the area with the beach. But several different beaches near Orlando are within 90 minutes of the city. You can reach the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico within a two-hour drive. If you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation, consider heading to Cocoa Beach. This beach town is excellent for water sports, deep-sea fishing, and family fun. Nearby attractions include the Kennedy Space Center, museums, and easygoing beach nightlife.
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
wogx.com
Orlando, Fla. - Cold plunging has been growing in popularity on social media, but how much does it impact your health? Cold plunges and ice baths are not new cold remedies, but cold immersion therapy has been becoming more and more popular recently. Health experts say there are a lot of benefits if you do it the right way, but it can be very dangerous if done the wrong way.
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
