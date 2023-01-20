Read full article on original website
Related
An actor who stuck thousands of headshots around New York and London has been signed up by an agent
Matt Butcher, an agent at Paul Byram Associates in London, spotted Medhi Hamadouchi's stickers and scanned the QR code. He called it "genius marketing."
NME
Suede reschedule Brixton Academy shows and announce new Bexhill date
Suede have rescheduled their forthcoming Brixton Academy shows and announced a new date in Bexhill. The band were set to perform at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 25 and 26 in support of their ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’ as part of their 2023 UK headline tour. But...
NME
Beck and Phoenix announce 2023 co-headline ‘Summer Odyssey’ tour
Beck and Phoenix have announced a co-headline ‘Summer Odyssey’ tour across North America for 2023 – check out the full list of dates below and find tickets here. The US musician and French indie legends will kick off a 19-city run on August 1 in Seattle, Washington with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York and more before wrapping up on September 10 in Columbia, Maryland.
NME
Coldplay announce US ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates
Coldplay have announced a series of US and Canada ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates. The band are set to continue their world tour with a series of rescheduled dates in South America in Sao Paulo from March 10 before they return to the UK and Europe for further stadium dates.
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne
In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
Beyoncé Paid $20M to Perform for 1 Hour in Dubai Next Week
For the first time in four years, Beyoncé is scheduled to perform her first full-length show at the Atlantis The Palm resort in Dubai, according to Daily Mail. The Renaissance star will make her long-awaited re-debut on January 21 and will perform for an hour, the report says. Furthermore,...
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
'Always Felt Like An Outsider': Tom Cruise Sick Of Hollywood, Looking To Plant Roots Outside Of Tinseltown
An adrenaline junkie, Tom Cruise pulled off a stunning stunt to thank fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest hit of 2022. On December 19, the 60-year-old released a clip of himself casually hanging outside a helicopter, yelling into the camera to be heard above the chopper's blades. The daredevil move was about as Hollywood as you can get. But sources revealed the megastar isn't a fan of the town that made him famous, RadarOnline.com has learned."Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood," said the source. "He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic...
Popculture
Adele Reveals Serious Health Condition Behind Las Vegas Residency Trouble
By the end of 2022, Adele's Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, was finally able to take place. Unfortunately, the singer has still encountered some issues during her shows, as she even recounted to fans during a New Year's Eve performance, per Yahoo. She told the crowd that her ability to walk was limited due to a condition called sciatica.
NME
Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’
Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.
Public viewing at palace for ‘last Hawaiian princess’
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
‘My education was in a bar’: Shania Twain on childhood, stardom, divorce and survival
‘What’s your favourite track?” Shania Twain asks, about her new album, speaking to me over a video call from her home in Switzerland. She has a strange approachability, as if you already know her, and not just because she has been famous since for ever. Even in the slightly vaudevillian years, she had those friendly eyes and a straightforwardness that now, at 57, she doesn’t try to mask.
papermag.com
'White Lotus' Scammer Besties Land Their First Fashion Campaign
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see January's biggest fashion news. Italian actresses and real-life best friends Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, who played Mia and Lucia in the second season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, landed their first fashion campaign for SKIMS, which is celebrating the launch of their new Valentine's Day shop featuring their Fits Everybody and Silk collections designed in romantic tones with vintage-inspired lace detailing.
NME
Aphex Twin and Bonobo to headline Field Day 2023
Aphex Twin and Bonobo have been announced as headliners at Field Day 2023 – find the line-up so far below and buy tickets here. The musicians and DJs will top the bill at this year’s festival in London’s Victoria Park on August 19, 2023, following a cryptic teaser last week from Aphex Twin that suggested he would be making his return at the event.
NME
BAFTA Breakthroughs: meet the UK’s next generation of gaming talent
Rare. Rockstar North. Creative Assembly. Codemasters. The UK’s games industry is bursting with talent, and as players, we usually know the names of the studios behind our favourite games. But what about those following in their footsteps, the next games we’ll fall in love with? Backed by Netflix, BAFTA’s Breakthrough UK programme aims to answer that question by shining a spotlight on the country’s most promising talent.
NME
The best UK streaming platforms – ranked!
If you want to stream everything on every major platform in 2023 you’ll need to pay £1,126. Which is obviously ridiculous. Cut down your subscriptions and you’ll also be saving yourself from endlessly scrolling through a dozen watchlists every night – with far too much to choose from to ever justify the cost. So which ones are worth the direct debit? Here, we rank the best streamers available right now…
Beyonce takes to Dubai stage for first headline concert since 2018
Beyonce has taken to the stage for her first headline concert in more than four years.This video shows the spectacular performance at a private hotel launch event in Dubai.The show featured the elements of fire and water with backing dancers creating beautiful splashes on stage in contrast with flames.She was joined on stage by her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, for the live debut of their track from “The Lion King: The Gift.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Masked Singer: Rubbish unveiled after being voted out of the showThe Masked Singer: Rubbish unveiled after being voted out of the showBrendan Fraser tells Graham Norton why he ‘appreciates’ struggles of obesity
Comments / 3