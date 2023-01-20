Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Ewan McGregor hopes to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again
Ewan McGregor has been speaking during a Disney FYC interview about how happy he was to return to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2022. McGregor and his Star Wars prequels co-star Hayden Christensen, who plays Anakin Skywalker, both returned to their roles for a new Disney Plus Star Wars series.
thedigitalfix.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
thedigitalfix.com
Does Tess die in The Last of Us?
Does Tess die in The Last of Us? Warning: spoilers ahead. If you’re looking for a cheery, upbeat story, then we can’t recommend The Last of Us TV series, a show that features more death than a particularly miserable tarot deck. In the first 45 minutes of the...
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us – why are Clickers blind?
Why are Clickers blind in The Last of Us? The infected in The Last of Us TV series aren’t just shambling zombies. As the fungus that’s taken over their bodies takes root, they slowly mutate into more and more monstrous forms. In The Last of Us episode 2,...
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things star has perfect yearbook quote for unhelpful teachers
Being a child actor and starring in one of the biggest Netflix series of all time doesn’t mean you get away with an easy ride at high school, but Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp did just use the TV series to his advantage when submitting his yearbook quote. Schnapp...
thedigitalfix.com
Rey’s Last Jedi reveal wasn’t Rian Johnson’s idea, says Daisy Ridley
Although there’s a fair amount of debate over whether The Last Jedi was a good or bad Star Wars movie, there’s one thing that all sides will probably agree on: Rise of Skywalker sucked. As Rey in the sequel trilogy, it was leading Star Wars cast member Daisy Ridley who took the brunt of a lot of criticism regarding not The Last Jedi, but the science fiction movie trilogy as a whole.
thedigitalfix.com
One Piece live-action cast – meet the stars of the Netflix series
Who is in the One Piece live-action cast? One Piece, the long-running anime adventure series, is headed to Netflix and the streaming service is going to be bringing audiences a live-action adaptation of the famous manga series and show. This means that Luffy’s travels will be able to reach a...
thedigitalfix.com
George Lucas hated Han Solo’s best line in Empire Strikes Back
The Star Wars movie Empire Strikes Back is widely considered to be the very pinnacle of the Star Wars franchise. It blends action, tension, family drama, romance, fantasy elements, and war, and wraps it all up into a neat science fiction movie package. What could be better?. Amid all that,...
Comments / 0