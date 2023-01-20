Although there’s a fair amount of debate over whether The Last Jedi was a good or bad Star Wars movie, there’s one thing that all sides will probably agree on: Rise of Skywalker sucked. As Rey in the sequel trilogy, it was leading Star Wars cast member Daisy Ridley who took the brunt of a lot of criticism regarding not The Last Jedi, but the science fiction movie trilogy as a whole.

4 HOURS AGO