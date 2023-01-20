Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wccsradio.com
INDIANA WOMAN PLEADS IN DRUG-RELATED CASE
An Indiana woman was sentenced yesterday in a drug-related case. Court documents showed that 38-year-old Tiffany Wissinger was sentenced to serve four years of probation for a guilty plea to two counts of illegal drug delivery by practitioner and a single count of failure to keep records. Officials with the state attorney general’s office said that Wissinger entered a guilty plea to those charges, while charges of filing false insurance claims, possession with intent to deliver, and procuring drugs for self or others by fraud were not prosecuted. As part of her punishment, she must also pay $13,606 in restitution to CVS Pharmacy and Express Scripts.
Man sentenced for supplying drugs in deadly fentanyl overdose
Kenneth Mazurkiewicz was sentenced after being convicted of causing the overdose death of a person.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Clearfield Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A resident of Clearfield, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Friday. Toby Lee Coker, age 37, of Clearfield, Pa., pleaded guilty to Counts Two and Eight of the Superseding Indictment before...
Altoona duo busted with felony drug, gun charges jailed
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Illegally owned firearms along with drugs that were found by parole agents have led to two people behind bars in Blair County. When officers with Pennsylvania State Police and Blair County Probation showed up on Friday, Jan. 20 at a home along the 2000 block of 6th Avenue due to a State […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Woman Pleads Guilty in Return to Sender Drug Trafficking Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics, firearms, and money laundering laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Friday.
Murder suspect to stay in mental health facility until able to stand trial
A man accused of an East Side shooting death last January will remain in a mental health facility until he is deemed competent to stand trial.
Tax preparer sent to prison on fraud charge
SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Scranton tax preparer has been sentenced for tax fraud. Investigators say Donald Royce, 46, who now lives in Florida, drew up false tax returns for clients in 2014 and stole checks meant to pay the IRS and put them in his own account. After...
wajr.com
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Arrested for Burglarizing Local Church
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a church in Reynoldsville. According to a release issued on January 23, DuBois-based State Police PSP-Dubois received a call from a 67-year-old Reynoldsville man reporting that someone burglarized the Reynoldsville Gospel Center Church.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Inmate Assaults Corrections Officer at SCI-Forest
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to the following incidents:. On January 14, 2023, around 9:35 a.m., PSP Marienville received a report of an assault by a prisoner at SCI-Forest, on Woodland Drive, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, an inmate housed...
PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
Access to meds for opioid addiction in Pennsylvania expected to increase in 2023
A pilot program at a Lehigh Valley hospital is already under way. Medical experts say recent legislation could help reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths in Pennsylvania. Access to medications for opioid use disorder is expected to increase this year, while a pilot program at a Lehigh Valley hospital is already underway.
wesb.com
Man Charged in Death of Kane Man
Charges were filed against a Kane man in the death of an unnamed Kane man that occurred in August. 35 year old Michael Cunningham has been charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Device, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
Local abortion providers overwhelmed by out-of-state women seeking care since Roe v. Wade overturned
PITTSBURGH — Sunday, Jan. 22 would have marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. But last year on June 24, the United States Supreme Court overturned the ruling, removing all federal protects to access abortion care. Local clinicians said almost overnight, women from Ohio, West Virginia, and many...
WFMJ.com
Police arrest three teens with THC pens at Keystone Charter School
Three students from a Keystone Charter School in Mercer County are in trouble after police say they were caught with THC vape pens. Three students were charged last week in separate incidents at the school on Good Hope Road in West Salem Township. According to State Police, a 14-year-old Greenville...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Pokémon Card from Venango County Co-Op
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa.(EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating the theft of a Pokémon card from Venango County Co-op. Franklin-based State Police are attempting to identify the suspect who allegedly stole the card from the co-op on Saturday, January 21, around 4:32 p.m. The card is valued...
Drug raid finds cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, guns and more
Two coordinated search warrants turned up thousands of dollars, multiple guns, heroine/fentanyl, suspected cocaine and more.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Accused of Filing False Documentation to Collect Over $12K in Rental Assistance
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman allegedly filed false documentation to collect over $12,000.00 in rental assistance money for a Big Run Borough residence. According to court documents, on Friday, January 13, 2023, the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Alexis N London, of Rockton, Clearfield County, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA MAN FACES WEAPONS CHARGES FOLLOWING SUNDAY MORNING CHASE
An Indiana man was charged following a pursuit in eastern Indiana County on Sunday. State police say at 12:55 a.m., 19-year-old Richard Bowman engaged in a chase after failing to yield for a traffic stop near Route 403 South in Cherryhill Township. Troopers say the chase started there and continued onto School Road in neighboring Pine Township, where he allegedly struck three fence posts near the southbound lane, returning to the roadway shortly after.
Comments / 3