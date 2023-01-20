ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccsradio.com

INDIANA WOMAN PLEADS IN DRUG-RELATED CASE

An Indiana woman was sentenced yesterday in a drug-related case. Court documents showed that 38-year-old Tiffany Wissinger was sentenced to serve four years of probation for a guilty plea to two counts of illegal drug delivery by practitioner and a single count of failure to keep records. Officials with the state attorney general’s office said that Wissinger entered a guilty plea to those charges, while charges of filing false insurance claims, possession with intent to deliver, and procuring drugs for self or others by fraud were not prosecuted. As part of her punishment, she must also pay $13,606 in restitution to CVS Pharmacy and Express Scripts.
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Clearfield Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A resident of Clearfield, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Friday. Toby Lee Coker, age 37, of Clearfield, Pa., pleaded guilty to Counts Two and Eight of the Superseding Indictment before...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Altoona duo busted with felony drug, gun charges jailed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Illegally owned firearms along with drugs that were found by parole agents have led to two people behind bars in Blair County. When officers with Pennsylvania State Police and Blair County Probation showed up on Friday, Jan. 20 at a home along the 2000 block of 6th Avenue due to a State […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Reynoldsville Woman Pleads Guilty in Return to Sender Drug Trafficking Investigation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics, firearms, and money laundering laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Friday.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Tax preparer sent to prison on fraud charge

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Scranton tax preparer has been sentenced for tax fraud. Investigators say Donald Royce, 46, who now lives in Florida, drew up false tax returns for clients in 2014 and stole checks meant to pay the IRS and put them in his own account. After...
SCRANTON, PA
wajr.com

Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
MORGANTOWN, WV
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Arrested for Burglarizing Local Church

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a church in Reynoldsville. According to a release issued on January 23, DuBois-based State Police PSP-Dubois received a call from a 67-year-old Reynoldsville man reporting that someone burglarized the Reynoldsville Gospel Center Church.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Inmate Assaults Corrections Officer at SCI-Forest

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to the following incidents:. On January 14, 2023, around 9:35 a.m., PSP Marienville received a report of an assault by a prisoner at SCI-Forest, on Woodland Drive, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, an inmate housed...
MARIENVILLE, PA
YourErie

PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Man Charged in Death of Kane Man

Charges were filed against a Kane man in the death of an unnamed Kane man that occurred in August. 35 year old Michael Cunningham has been charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Device, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
KANE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Accused of Filing False Documentation to Collect Over $12K in Rental Assistance

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman allegedly filed false documentation to collect over $12,000.00 in rental assistance money for a Big Run Borough residence. According to court documents, on Friday, January 13, 2023, the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Alexis N London, of Rockton, Clearfield County, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
BIG RUN, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA MAN FACES WEAPONS CHARGES FOLLOWING SUNDAY MORNING CHASE

An Indiana man was charged following a pursuit in eastern Indiana County on Sunday. State police say at 12:55 a.m., 19-year-old Richard Bowman engaged in a chase after failing to yield for a traffic stop near Route 403 South in Cherryhill Township. Troopers say the chase started there and continued onto School Road in neighboring Pine Township, where he allegedly struck three fence posts near the southbound lane, returning to the roadway shortly after.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy