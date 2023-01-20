Read full article on original website
investing.com
Hot insider trading: Questions raised on Elon Musk’s Tesla sales
Investing.com -- Here are some of the biggest insider trading stories from the past week, as first reported on InvestingPro. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal raised questions about whether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had crucial information about slowing sales when he recently unloaded tens of millions of company shares.
investing.com
Rate hopes hit dollar, Elliott targets Salesforce, oil bets - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- The dollar fell to its lowest in nine months on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will revert to mini-rate hikes at its next meeting. Hedge fund Elliott has built a big stake in Salesforce but says it wants to work with existing management. Rival hedge fund Citadel made a record-breaking profit last year. Synchrony is up premarket after an earnings beat but the rest of the calendar is pretty thin. Germany signals it's willing to let others deliver the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine as aid, but still isn't ready to do so itself. And crude oil makes a solid start to the week as speculative momentum builds and new sanctions on Russian diesel exports loom. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, January 23.
investing.com
Microsoft leads earnings flood, GE warns, Eurozone grows - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the first of the Big Tech megacaps to report earnings for the final quarter of 2022, and it's expected to show profit falling. There's a flood of other earnings to digest in the meantime, with General Electric (NYSE:GE) suffering after giving a weak outlook and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) coming in just ahead of expectations. Europe appears to have returned to growth, but at a price - the cost of energy subsidies and interest payments on inflation-linked debt sent U.K. government borrowing sharply higher in December. Poland puts Germany on the spot with a request to send tanks to Ukraine, while crude oil is drifting ahead of the latest U.S. inventory data. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 24th January.
The dominoes are still falling in the stock market, and pain isn't fully priced in as earnings outlooks get slashed at the fastest pace since 2009, RBC strategist says
There are still more headwinds facing the stock market as earnings come under pressure this year, RBC's Lori Calvasina said.
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
investing.com
4 big earnings reports: Genius Group up another 45% after guidance
Investing.com -- Genius Group shares surged more than 45% yesterday after the company announced its 2023 guidance. Here's the full list of big earnings reports from yesterday, all first covered on InvestingPro. Another surge for Genius Group. Genius Group's (NYSE:GNS) 2023 annual revenue is expected to be in the range...
investing.com
S&P 500: What Happens if We Enter a Full-Blown Recession?
Since the beginning of the year, the stock market has surprised many investors with a significant recovery. Yet, investors remain wary of a pullback in equities, fearing a fake rebound and a possible recession. Stocks have generally done well during times of high unemployment. Indexes around the world have rebounded...
Walmart raising pay to $14 for hourly workers in battle to attract staff
Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, said Tuesday it will raise the average hourly wage for its US workers next month. Walmart, in a memo to staff, said workers in stores and warehouses would receive at least $14 an hour, up from $12. The move would raise the average hourly wage for its US workers to more than $17.50. The retailer currently pays an average of more than $17 to its almost 1.6 million hourly workers. Walmart said the wage increases are a combination of regular annual increases and targeted investments in starting rates. The increase comes as US wage growth moderates. Data from earlier this month showed average hourly earnings growth for workers slowed to 0.3% in December, compared with 0.4% in the prior month.
investing.com
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Virgin Galactic will resume commercial space flights in the second quarter of 2023. The company has also undergone management reorganization. Ground tests are scheduled to start soon. Meanwhile, Shares have a 23.37% short interest. Commercial space flight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) stock has rallied over 30% in the new...
investing.com
Wall St opens lower as earnings roll in, chipmakers retreat
(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as corporate reports from bellwethers including 3M, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and GE pushed earnings season into high gear, while chip companies retreated after bouncing in the previous session. Just yesterday we were riding the wave of a new tomorrow lead...
investing.com
Binance’s Signature Bank Bans Crypto Trading Transfers Under $100,000
Binance’s Signature Bank Bans Crypto Trading Transfers Under $100,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced that some users would no longer be able to use SWIFT bank transfers for crypto transactions under $100,000 due to issues with one of its partner banks. Minimum SWIFT Transfer on...
investing.com
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?. IntoTheBlock published a blog to determine if the current crypto landscape is a “bull market” or “bull trap.”. Network fees have increased due to the increase in Bitcoin’s price since November. The blog suggests that while the...
investing.com
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
investing.com
Nexo’s Co-Founder Says Lender Is Considering Filing a $1 Billion Lawsuit Against Bulgaria
Antoni Trenchev, the co-founder of cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo, has said that the company is considering filing a $1 billion lawsuit against the Bulgarian government for its insistent attacks on the company. Nexo Could Sue the Bulgarian Government. In early January, Nexo’s offices in the Bulgarian capital Sofia were raided...
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
investing.com
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price has risen 1.33% over the last 24 hours. The altcoin has strengthened against BTC and ETH. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price may drop in the next 24-48 hours. Cardano is a third-generation, decentralized...
investing.com
Today's most important upgrades
Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares jumped more than 26% intra-day today after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA double-upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Shares had already risen 20% to a four-month...
investing.com
SHIB Ranks the Biggest Token by USD Value of $616M Among ETH Whales
SHIB Ranks the Biggest Token by USD Value of $616M Among ETH Whales. Data indicates that SHIB is still a favorite investing tool for Ethereum whales. The top 5000 crypto whales hold an average of more than $616 million worth of SHIB. The global crypto market cap crossed the $1...
investing.com
'P.R. job' or antidote to 'groupthink'? Bank of Canada to offer policy-meeting minutes
OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will offer minutes from its policy-setting meeting this week for the first time in its history, a move some analysts say will help restore credibility lost last year amid soaring inflation and encourage out-of-the-box thinking. Annual inflation shot to 8.1% in June, the...
investing.com
Verizon forecasts profit below estimates on slowdown worries, shares fall
(Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc's annual profit forecast fell short of Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as it grapples with slowing growth in wireless customer sign-ups compared with last year and makes heavy investments in 5G technology. Shares in the Dow Jones Industrial Average company fell 2.5% to $38.65 in premarket...
