ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

2 Ohio police officers are under investigation after video shows one punching a woman in the face outside a McDonald’s

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Idaho8.com

‘Who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people?’ Police search for shooter who killed 10 people in Monterey Park, California

Authorities are scrambling to find whoever killed 10 people Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, as the city’s large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year weekend. “Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy