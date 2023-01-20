ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wgno.com

High Wind Watch: 50 mph gusts possible late Tuesday

Windy conditions are expected across the Gulf Coast late Tuesday. A High Wind Watch has been issued for sustained winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 mph. The strong southerly winds come ahead of a line of storms Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under an “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 3 out of 5 on their scale.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Gorgeous Monday, storms Tuesday!

Good morning, New Orleans! After a gloomy weekend, we are starting off chilly this morning with temperatures ranging from 36 to 45 across our area!. Another stunning forecast for today is on its way ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat. Late tomorrow to midnight Wednesday, we see a line of storms approach from the west.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Severe weather threat ramps up late Tuesday!

Good morning, New Orleans! Again, we are starting off chilly this morning with temperatures ranging from 44 to 51 across our area!. Another active forecast for today is on its way ahead of tonight’s severe weather threat. Late tomorrow to midnight Wednesday, we see a line of storms approach from the west. We’ll have lots of wind gusts today out ahead of the front, so a High Wind Warning is issued in addition to Coastal Flood Advisories.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

