Good morning, New Orleans! Again, we are starting off chilly this morning with temperatures ranging from 44 to 51 across our area!. Another active forecast for today is on its way ahead of tonight’s severe weather threat. Late tomorrow to midnight Wednesday, we see a line of storms approach from the west. We’ll have lots of wind gusts today out ahead of the front, so a High Wind Warning is issued in addition to Coastal Flood Advisories.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO