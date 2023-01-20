If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen dozens of hair curling methods using every tool under the sun, from straighteners to curling wands to the more sophisticated Dyson Airwrap — but what if you want to achieve those flawless Hollywood curls without damaging your hair with heat? Well, TikTok has a styling hack for that too, and it costs less than $15.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO