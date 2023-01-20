ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

The American Express: Vols' Caleb Surratt first-round results

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The American Express is taking place Jan. 19-22 at La Quinta Country Club, PGA West (Stadium Course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course in La Quinta, California.

Tennessee freshman Caleb Surratt is part of the field as an amateur.

Surratt finished -1 (T-107) following first-round play. He competed on the Nicklaus Tournament Course during the first round.

Davis Thompson (-10) is in first place after Thursday’s competition. He competed at the La Quinta Country Club in the first round.

Surratt came to Tennessee from Union Academy Charter School in Monroe, North Carolina. He has competed in four collegiate tournaments at Tennessee with an average of 69.08. Surratt was named Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Week on Oct. 5, 2022.

