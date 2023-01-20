ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo

BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings man arrested for firing several rounds in the air

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police arrested a man who fired several rounds in the air. The incident happened near Phyllis and Monad Rd. According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), when officers located the man, he refused commands and “less lethal” means were used to arrest him. BPD...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Billings police search for missing teenage girl

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Chick-Fil-A Day 2: Drive-thru steady, customers pleased

The drive-thru wait time at the new Chick-Fil-A in Billings is about 15 minutes Friday afternoon. That time is less than opening day and customers are already coming back for more!. The BPD is continuing to keep everyone safe and direct traffic. There is a constant stream of customers in...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Police Department swears three MSUB alumni

BILLINGS, Mont. - "Montana State University Billings criminal justice alumni Madison Larchick, Devin Proudfit, and Justin Hanes were sworn into the Billings Police Department last September. Prior to becoming officers, the three alumni completed academic internships with the Billings Police Department. All three were former students of MSU Billings, with...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

The Great Rockies Sportshow highlights outdoor activities for Billings community

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Great Rockies Sportshow hosts different activities educating attendees about the great outdoors. "You can pass down your own outdoor heritage," said Bill Reier, the Producer of the Great Rockies Sportshow. "Whether it's your love of hunting, fishing and camping, it's great stuff that people can pass down to their own children."
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

“I was surprised to find her alive when I opened the door,” said Mike Fisher, a good samaritan who, along with his wife, helped save a crash victim Sunday

Heroism is still alive. If Mike Fisher hadn’t made the choice to help a crash victim Sunday on Billings’ West End, her circumstances would have assuredly been different. “It looked like something out of a movie watching it happen. I was very surprised to find her alive when I opened the door. And, when I realized she didn’t need CPR but was seizing, I didn’t know how to help her so I called my wife, a former pediatric ICU nurse,” said Mike Fisher.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings man arrested in alleged kidnapping: Charged with multiple counts

The suspect in this case has been located and arrested. 21-year-old Billings local, Angelo Zamora, has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, criminal mischief which is a felony, eluding, obstructing, and resisting arrest, according to BPD Lt. Lennick. Police responded to a report of...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Have you seen this man? Laurel Police need your help

The Laurel PD is asking for your assistance in identifying this man. If you recognize him or the white minivan with a roof basket please call the LPD at 406-628-8737. Detectives need your help and reference case 0045.
LAUREL, MT

