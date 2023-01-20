Read full article on original website
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Billings family 'thankful to be alive' after a fire nearly destroys their home
On Friday morning, a fire nearly destroyed one family's home on Custer Avenue, and now they are left trying to pick up the pieces.
KULR8
Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo
BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
Fire code crackdown halts overnight shelters in Billings churches
For decades, churches across Montana have sheltered people experiencing homelessness, giving them a place to spend the night out of the cold.
KULR8
'Worth its weight in gold:' First Billings Fire Department mobile response team up and running
BILLINGS, Mont. - The first Billings Fire Department mobile response team is up and running. So far, the team has responded to about 360 calls. "We were able to finally get the first team up and running December 1," Fire Chief Pepper Valdez said. "We're very excited about it because it's been worth its weight in gold."
KULR8
Billings man arrested for firing several rounds in the air
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police arrested a man who fired several rounds in the air. The incident happened near Phyllis and Monad Rd. According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), when officers located the man, he refused commands and “less lethal” means were used to arrest him. BPD...
NBCMontana
Billings police search for missing teenage girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
Vigil held Saturday in downtown Billings for slain resident
Sometime between Saturday December 3rd and Monday December 5th, Little was stabbed to death. His family is still searching for answers and the assailant is still on the run.
Suspect arrested in Billings South Side abduction
On Jan. 13, surveillance captured a man forcing another man into a Mitsubishi Eclipse on Fourth Avenue South near the intersection of South 30th Street.
Construction workers in Billings report stolen heavy equipment
Billings based Castlerock Excavating had their skid-steer stolen out of the Annafeld subdivision early Tuesday morning in a surprising crime that will put a hitch in the company's daily operations.
2 arrested after brief standoff in Billings mobile home park
Police called the effort a "high-risk arrest" that involved multiple agencies at the Golden Meadows Mobile Home Park on the southwest corner of King Avenue West and South 24th Street.
yourbigsky.com
Chick-Fil-A Day 2: Drive-thru steady, customers pleased
The drive-thru wait time at the new Chick-Fil-A in Billings is about 15 minutes Friday afternoon. That time is less than opening day and customers are already coming back for more!. The BPD is continuing to keep everyone safe and direct traffic. There is a constant stream of customers in...
KULR8
Billings Police Department swears three MSUB alumni
BILLINGS, Mont. - "Montana State University Billings criminal justice alumni Madison Larchick, Devin Proudfit, and Justin Hanes were sworn into the Billings Police Department last September. Prior to becoming officers, the three alumni completed academic internships with the Billings Police Department. All three were former students of MSU Billings, with...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: More Active Weather Ahead - Winter Returns Saturday
Weather disturbances will move southeast across the region beginning Sunday and continuing throughout the week. A change to more winterlike weather appears on track for late Friday into Saturday.
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
KULR8
The Great Rockies Sportshow highlights outdoor activities for Billings community
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Great Rockies Sportshow hosts different activities educating attendees about the great outdoors. "You can pass down your own outdoor heritage," said Bill Reier, the Producer of the Great Rockies Sportshow. "Whether it's your love of hunting, fishing and camping, it's great stuff that people can pass down to their own children."
yourbigsky.com
“I was surprised to find her alive when I opened the door,” said Mike Fisher, a good samaritan who, along with his wife, helped save a crash victim Sunday
Heroism is still alive. If Mike Fisher hadn’t made the choice to help a crash victim Sunday on Billings’ West End, her circumstances would have assuredly been different. “It looked like something out of a movie watching it happen. I was very surprised to find her alive when I opened the door. And, when I realized she didn’t need CPR but was seizing, I didn’t know how to help her so I called my wife, a former pediatric ICU nurse,” said Mike Fisher.
yourbigsky.com
Billings man arrested in alleged kidnapping: Charged with multiple counts
The suspect in this case has been located and arrested. 21-year-old Billings local, Angelo Zamora, has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, criminal mischief which is a felony, eluding, obstructing, and resisting arrest, according to BPD Lt. Lennick. Police responded to a report of...
yourbigsky.com
Have you seen this man? Laurel Police need your help
The Laurel PD is asking for your assistance in identifying this man. If you recognize him or the white minivan with a roof basket please call the LPD at 406-628-8737. Detectives need your help and reference case 0045.
Billings pastor says church vandalism not connected
More vandalism at Billings churches with break-ins at Central Christian Church and the Latter Day Saints Temple.
'It gets scary," Billings South Side neighbors fed up with another violent crime
Police responded to an attempted kidnapping and report of weapons around 3:30 a.m. on Fourth Avenue South near the intersection of South 30th Street Friday morning.
