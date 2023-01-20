ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Veteran rugby player Beale charged over sexual assault

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuIlZ_0kLLCHLU00
FILE - Australia's Kurtley Beale, center, is chased by England's defenders during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match at Oita Stadium in Oita, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Beale was granted bail by a Sydney court on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, after being charged over an alleged sexual assault. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

SYDNEY (AP) — Veteran rugby winger Kurtley Beale was granted bail by a Sydney court on Saturday after being charged over an alleged sexual assault.

The 34-year-old, 95-test Wallaby was ordered to surrender his passport, not contact witnesses and to report to police daily.

Beale was arrested on Friday and held in custody over an alleged incident in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Dec. 17. He faces four charges, including sexual intercourse without consent.

The charges came after police received a report that a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a licensed premise in Bondi Beach. Beale was arrested in a vehicle stop on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, Rugby Australia said Beale had been suspended pending the conclusion of the legal proceedings.

“This step follows Mr. Beale’s arrest and subsequent charge with serious criminal offenses, and is in line with Rugby Australia’s professional player code of conduct,” it said.

Beale took part in a 44-man Wallabies training camp on the Gold Coast in Queensland state last week.

Beale recently returned to Australia after playing with Top 14 club Racing 92 in France and planned to play for New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby this season.

He is due back in court in March.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Indian court grants extradition for Australia murder suspect

NEW DELHI (AP) — A court in New Delhi on Tuesday approved an extradition request for the prime suspect in the killing of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago. Rajwinder Singh, who is of Indian origin, was arrested in November on the outskirts of the Indian capital. His arrest came three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar ($677,000) reward.
The Associated Press

Report: Alleged victim won’t seek compensation from Alves

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The woman who accused Dani Alves of sexual assault at a nightclub last year will not seek financial compensation from the Brazil soccer player, the El País newspaper reported Sunday. El País said people close to the investigation told the daily that the 23-year-old woman decided to relinquish her right for compensation if Alves is convicted. She reportedly said she is only seeking to ensure that justice is done and that the player pays for what he allegedly did with prison time. Also Sunday, Alves — who denies any wrongdoing — reportedly asked the judge to testify again to give his version of what happened in December at a high-end nightclub in Barcelona, according to the Cadena Ser radio network. Alves’ defense team reportedly told Brazil’s GloboEsporte.com that the player changed his version of what happened during his testimony. The judge on Friday agreed with state prosecutors after hearing the testimonies of Alves, his accuser and a witness that he should remain jailed, without the right to bail. The Brazilian star has spent two nights in a pre-trial jail near Barcelona.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy