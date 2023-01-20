ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Ham signs Danny Ings, Nottingham Forest gets Chris Wood

 4 days ago
LONDON (AP) — West Ham completed the signing of veteran striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa on Friday.

The 30-year-old Ings has joined the east London club for a reported fee of 12 million pounds ($14.8 million) and should be eligible to play Saturday when West Ham hosts fellow Premier League struggler Everton.

Ings was Villa’s leading scorer this season with seven goals.

“I’ve come here to try and score as many goals as I can to help the team to get some positive results,” Ings said in the club’s announcement.

Villa this week reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Durán from Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire for a reported $18 million.

FOREST GETS WOOD

New Zealand striker Chris Wood has joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Newcastle.

Forest announced Friday that the loan is for the remainder of the season with “a conditional obligation to become a permanent deal until the summer of 2024.”

The 31-year-old Wood joined Newcastle from Burnley for $34.5 million one year ago and helped the team avoid relegation. The Magpies are now fourth in the Premier League.

Wood could be available for Saturday’s game against Bournemouth if Forest register him by midday Friday.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed but Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said the loan is “a good deal financially for the football club.”

The 6-foot-3 Wood scored three goals in 22 overall appearances this season for Newcastle.

Howe, speaking at a news conference ahead of Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace, said he hopes to replace Wood before the transfer window closes “but there’s no guarantees.”

GUEDES GONE

Wolverhampton forward Goncalo Guedes has joined Benfica on loan for the rest of the season — just five months after signing with the Premier League club.

The 26-year-old Portugal international had moved to Molineux from Valencia for $33 million.

Guedes scored twice in 18 appearances for Wolverhampton and has now returned to Benfica, where he started his career.

He likely would have seen less playing time with Wolves after the arrival of Spain winger Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain this week.

Financial terms of the loan weren’t disclosed.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

