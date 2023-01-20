Read full article on original website
Shreveport Man Arrested for Shooting from Vehicle
A Shreveport man was arrested after firing a gun from his vehicle during a domestic dispute. On Monday, January 23, at 2:43 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail to investigate a report of gunfire. Sheriff's patrol deputies contacted all parties involved, found evidence of gunfire, and notified the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Shreveport Police Seeking Wyngate Homicide Suspect
On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
Shreveport Mass Shooting Injures 5 Adults and 3 Children
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continue their investigation into an afternoon shooting in north Shreveport that injured eight people, 2 critically. On January 22, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Sugar Lane on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located...
Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother
Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting Death
A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court Monday, January 23, 2023. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street March 9, 2021. Mr. Lemmon died at the scene.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges
A Shreveport man accused of illegal possession of a gun while carrying a variety of prohibited hard drugs pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court this week and immediately was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett sentenced Demarco Deon Hill, 38, after he...
Bossier Police Searching for Local Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 10th 2023 around 1630 hours in the evening a black male subject entered the business UPTOWN CHEAPSKATE located at 2130 Airline Drive in Bossier City, and stole roughly $150.00 worth of merchandise from the business. The suspect was identified as a black male subject with black hair wearing a grey and black ball cap, black tee shirt, and blue jeans. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Suspect was observed leaving the business on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
Man Fell Through Shreveport Truck-Stop Ceiling in Burglary Arrest
Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m., the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
Fight At Louisiana Whataburger Caught On Camera
Police are investigating a fight that broke out in the overnight hours of this Louisiana Whataburger location. Parts of the fight were captured on video from bystanders at the restaurant. That video has been released to local TV stations, and has now been made public. The fight happened at the...
Postal Service Offers Reward in Shreveport Mail Carrier Robbery
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who attempted to rob a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier on the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103. The suspects fired multiple shots at the letter carrier's vehicle when they drove away. The incident occurred on December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:19 p.m.
Shreveport Teen to be Tried as Adult in 2021 Theater Shooting
A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court January 17, 2023 determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred to Caddo District Court. Lewis was arrested Sunday by...
Caddo Parish Suspect Escapes Police in Handcuffs
The Greenwood Police Department is asking for help in identifying this suspect. He escaped from custody this afternoon and is believed to have stolen a vehicle in Greenwood. Anyone with any information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact The Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554. Anyone with information...
Shreveport Police Searching for Suspect in Church Burning
On January 13th, 2023, at 4:15 am a masked man committed a heinous act in the Shreveport Community. The suspect broke into a church in the 6600 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and poured a fire accelerant in the Pre-kindergarten area. The suspect fled the scene by vehicle. During...
Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive
Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
Shreveport Juveniles Arrested for Car-Jacking and Illegal Guns
Shreveport Police patrol officers along with the Community Response Unit have five juveniles in custody following a pursuit yesterday evening. On January 14, 2023, just before 6:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers assigned to the Queensborough neighborhood attempted to stop a vehicle that was carjacked on January 13th. The vehicle immediately fled and led patrol officers on a pursuit that ended when the carjacked vehicle collided with a Ford Mustang at the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. Five suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. All were captured before they could get out of sight of the officers. There were two people in the Mustang, and both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Missing Vivian Man Found Dead Behind Grandparent’s House
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a Shreveport man. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday (1/11/23) after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. Caddo deputies were dispatched...
Shreveport Man Shot to Death in City’s 4th Homicide of 2023
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a male deceased. Police were called to the scene at 8:41 p.m. from the 6700 block of Klug Pines Boulevard, which is located in the Pines Road area. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and possibly his head.
Shreveport Man Murders His Grandfather in 3rd Homicide of 2023
Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have arrested Dalton Robinson (12/30/1997) for his suspected involvement in the January 12th, 2023, murder of his grandfather. On January 12th at 10:40 a.m. officers were called to a deceased person in the 400 block of Washington Street. As officers arrived on the scene Shreveport Fire Department declared the victim deceased. Officers notated severe head trauma to the victim.
How Did Shreveport Let Police & Fire Funding Millage Expire?
Some tax millages paid by Shreveport homeowners expired at the end of 2022 and the new mayor is having to scramble to get these millages on the ballot this spring to keep the money rolling in to city coffers. What Does New Mayor Tom Arceneaux Say About this Problem?. Arceneaux...
Bossier Suspect Wanted for Passing Counterfeit Money
On 01/08/2022, An unknown black male entered 2242 Barksdael Blvd, Bossier City and attempted to break a $100.00 bill. The suspect handed the money to the cashier and it was easily recognized as being counterfeit. The suspect asked for the money back and was denied. The suspect left on foot. The suspect was camo shorts, black hoodie w/camo Superman logo, and had a light colored backpack.
