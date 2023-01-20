ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
progressivegrocer.com

FMI Honors 7 Food Industry Executives

FMI – The Food Industry Association has named its 2023 Executive Leadership Awards recipients: Rick Brindle, Elizabeth Chace-Marino, Ron Edenfield, Bob Obray, Art Potash Gordon Reid and Joe Sheridan. The seven executives, who, in the words of the trade association “have exemplified food industry excellence through first-rate company leadership, community impact and customer service,” were honored at FMI’s Midwinter Executive Conference Awards luncheon, in Orlando, Fla., sponsored by Unilever.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy