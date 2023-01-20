ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Forget mini-LED — iPad Pro could get OLED display next year

By Tom Pritchard
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYNkr_0kLL5zfQ00

We’ve already been hearing rumors about the first OLED iPad Pros, but the latest report from Korea’s ET News now claims these new tablets will debut in 2024.

If you prefer your OLED panels on a laptop instead, MacBook Pros with OLED displays will follow the iPad Pro in 2026, the report continues.

“The specific types of panels are 10.86 inches and 12.9 inches for the iPad, and 14 inches and 16 inches for the MacBook,” ET News says. “The domestic display companies and related parts and material companies began to develop the panels with the start of the official project.” According to an insider, these panels will range from 10 inches to 16 inches in size.

This report corroborates details that were recently revealed by analyst Ross Young, who predicted the first OLED iPads would launch in 2024. However, Young did say that the iPad Pros would get minor upgrades to their display size, coming with 11.1- and 13-inch displays.

There have also been claims of a 14.1-inch iPad Pro in the works, but the ET News report makes no mention of this jumbo-sized tablet.

It makes sense that the iPad Pro would be the first larger Apple device to get an OLED panel. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro was, after all, the first Apple device to get a mini-LED display, a technology that later made its way to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros . So it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Apple followed that same pattern with OLED panels.

The best iPhones , including the latest iPhone 14 series, already come with OLED displays, so it’s not like Apple is unfamiliar with this technology. However, a wider rollout of OLED screens would be a major upgrade to the Apple portfolio, since many devices, like the iPad mini or MacBook Air M2 , still use regular LCD panels.

One of the key benefits of OLED panels is they can offer true blacks, richer colors and a better contrast ratio in comparison to LCD. This makes them superior for watching pretty much anything, as well as use them for professional use. But they do tend to be more power-hungry than LCDS, hence why the panel tech ins't widely adopted in laptops just yet. Nevertheless, Apple’s displays could be significantly better with a switch to OLED, though increased costs likely prevented this move from happening sooner.

Whether OLED panels would be an improvement on the mini-LED offerings Apple already has is another story. Mini-LED can offer higher brightness and sharper colors, better longevity since it doesn't use OLED's degradable organic parts, and doesn't have the same risk of burn-in.

With rumors that Apple may be developing micro-LED displays for more products, starting with a future Apple Watch Ultra , the OLED-ification of Apple's full product catalog may be some time coming. Beyond keeping an ear out for more rumors, we’re just going to have to sit back and see what Apple has planned for us over the coming years.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals

Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Digital Trends

You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy

A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
KTAR.com

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
ZDNet

This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP

When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
shefinds

The One Screen Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your iPhone’s Battery

How often do you think about your phone’s screen settings? If your answer is, “oh, just about never,” you are far from alone, but you are also missing out on an opportunity to preserve your iPhone battery and keep it charged for longer periods at a time. There’s one screen setting in particular that tech experts say is a smart one to change for the sake of your battery. And the best part? Once you turn it off you’ll probably never know anything is different.
Android Authority

Apple iPhone 15: Everything we know so far and what we want to see

There's a lot to look forward to when it comes to Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup. We’ve become so accustomed to Apple’s iterative smartphone launches each year that the iPhone 14 event represented one of the most exciting in recent memory. Sure, the base model was practically identical to its predecessor, but Apple gave us a Plus instead of a Mini and the Pro devices introduced a brand-new punch hole display.
The Verge

Apple’s M1 iPad Air is back down to its lowest price

Apple just announced that its MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineup are getting the latest M2 chips. That’s great news if you need a fast computer, but if you’re in the market for a speedy tablet instead, check out this $100 discount on the 2022 iPad Air that has an M1 processor. You can grab the latest model for $499.99.
makeuseof.com

8 Things the Apple Watch Can Do Without Your iPhone Nearby

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's a beautiful day, you are feeling adventurous, and you rush out for a jog with your Apple Watch on your wrist. But wait, where's your iPhone? You are halfway through your run when you realize you forgot it at home. Fear not! This nifty device can still do a lot, even without your iPhone nearby.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy