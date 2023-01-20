ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify to cut 6% of workforce

(NewsNation) — Spotify has joined the ranks of tech companies laying off workers as 2023 begins. Spotify will cut roughly 6% of its workforce, which amounts to about 600 people. In a memo, CEO Daniel Elk took the blame for being overly ambitious, and the company has faced a post-pandemic slowdown.
Amazon to launch subscription prescription drug service

Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business. The retail giant said Tuesday that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships. Amazon said people will pay $5 a month to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications, which are generally cheaper versions of brand-name drugs.
WASHINGTON STATE
How pay transparency may affect your job search or next raise

(NerdWallet) – Knowing if you’re being paid fairly for the work you do is a mystery shrouded in a lack of information. That may be changing, though, and pay transparency may be the catalyst. It’s a growing trend for companies to reveal what a job opening or current position pays — whether voluntarily, or because governments mandate it.
COLORADO STATE
