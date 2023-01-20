Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now, and each level includes tickets for the event. They priced the sponsorship levels the same as last year’s but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 51-year-old Billy Bob Reynolds of Cookville on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond is $20,000, and he’s in the Titus County Jail. No other information on the incident was available. Kaley Milton. Titus Deputies arrested 29-year-old Kaley Milton of Mt Pleasant...
Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday
The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
easttexasradio.com
“Souper Bowl Of Caring”
Hopkins County 4-H is hosting the 2023 “Souper Bowl of Caring” food drive in the days leading up to the Football Super Bowl. They accept donations of non-perishable foods through February 13. All efforts benefit local families who utilize local hunger relief agencies. You can drop off your donations at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200 W. Houston Street, Sulphur Springs. Office hours are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Other agencies are encouraged to set up collection sites as well. Call 903-885-3443 if you have questions.
45 People Are Facing Felony Charges After Arrests In Smith County, Texas
This past weekend was a mixed bag when it came to outdoor activities because of the rain Saturday, but Sunday turned out to be a pretty good day. That didn't really matter because it was divisional playoff weekend in the NFL. We now know which four teams are playing in the championship games next week and ultimately two of them will go on to play in Super Bowl LVII.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 23)
Paris Police responded to a welfare concern in the 3200 block of N. Main Saturday night at 8:48. The caller reported that a man was asleep in a vehicle. Officers made contact with Jason Scott Preusse, 43, observed drug paraphernalia in the car, and searched it. Preusse possessed more than one but less than four grams of methamphetamine, and officers arrested and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
KLTV
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
RCSO investigating early morning burglary in Emory
EMORY, Texas — Rains County Sheriff's Office asked Facebook to help identify an early morning burglar. According to RCSO post, a burglary took place at the Emory Dollar General early Sunday morning. RSCO ask If you recognize the man, call 911 or 903-473-3181, ext. 2. You can also message...
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
easttexasradio.com
Pittsburg Woman Killed In Missouri
A Pittsburg woman and two other Texas residents died after being hit by a wrong-way driver Friday morning in Springfield, Missouri. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, died in the crash. Springfield police responded to a call regarding a driver, Steven Jordan, 65, of Republic, Mo., going westbound in the eastbound lanes of James River Freeway near National Avenue around 1:00 am. His pickup truck hit the victims’ Ford Expedition head-on near West Bypass. Police believe intoxication was a factor in the crash. Police say three others inside the Expedition suffered critical injuries as did Jordan.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 20 – Jan. 23
Deputies charged Destiny Caillouet, 34, of Henderson, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Caillouet was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $20,000 bond. Deputies charged Miguel Angel Espinosa Rangel, 27, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Corsicana HS Students Arrested For Gun Possession
Four Corsicana High School students were arrested Monday after being found in possession of a firearm in a vehicle located in the school's parking lot. According to the district, an administrator who was doing a routine parking lot check noticed the individuals sitting in the vehicle around noon. After questioning the students, Corsicana ISD police were requested and the weapon was discovered in the back seat of the vehicle.
easttexasradio.com
Emory Burglary Suspect Sought
Rains County Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a burglary at the Dollar General Store in Emory early Sunday morning. Anyone who recognizes the man should call 903-473-3181, Ext. 2. You can also message Rains County Sheriff’s Office with any information.
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
ssnewstelegram.com
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
Flora Mae McWilliams
Funeral service for Flora Mae McWilliams age 88 will be Thursday January 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM. at West Oaks Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Married Texas Man Now Charged with Murdering Woman He Allegedly Dated Under Fake Name
A Texas man is now accused of murdering a woman he allegedly dated while married. Ocastor Shavon Ferguson, 32, was previously charged with kidnapping Kayla Kelley, 33. The case escalated in tragic fashion, when deputies announced that they identified her remains. “On January 18, the Frisco Fire Marshall’s Office filed...
Service for John Michael Boles
Memorial service for John Michael Boles, age 74 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Boles passed away on January 18, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements under...
KLTV
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash near Mineola killed one person and injured three on Friday morning. According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 10:50 a.m. Friday, Howard Petrea, 89, of Mineola failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of US Highway 80 and Farm to Market Road 1253. This caused the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang to crash Petrea’s vehicle on the driver’s side.
