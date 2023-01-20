Read full article on original website
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now, and each level includes tickets for the event. They priced the sponsorship levels the same as last year’s but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.
United Way Of Lamar County Holding Space Heater Drive
With temperatures dipping near freezing and a winter weather alert for Tuesday night, the United Way of Lamar County will be holding a Space Heater Donation Drive. New Space Heaters can be dropped off at the United Way office, located at 2340 Lamar Avenue. Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “before...
Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 23)
Paris Police responded to a welfare concern in the 3200 block of N. Main Saturday night at 8:48. The caller reported that a man was asleep in a vehicle. Officers made contact with Jason Scott Preusse, 43, observed drug paraphernalia in the car, and searched it. Preusse possessed more than one but less than four grams of methamphetamine, and officers arrested and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
Titus County Deputies Seeking Information On Stolen Cargo Trailer
Sometime between January 14th and January 20th, 2023, someone entered onto property located on the 300 block of Titus County Road 2910, near the Blodgett Community. The trailer was taken from inside a locked fenced in area. The trailer is a Rock Solid Brand Cargo Trailer that is black in...
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
Emory Burglary Suspect Sought
Rains County Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a burglary at the Dollar General Store in Emory early Sunday morning. Anyone who recognizes the man should call 903-473-3181, Ext. 2. You can also message Rains County Sheriff’s Office with any information.
Woman Seriously Injured In Hopkins County Crash
Hopkins County Deputies, firefighters, and EMS responded to a significant one-vehicle crash Saturday at CR1174 and FM 2297. Deputies reported that a woman had hit a tree and had severe injuries. They summoned a helicopter, but the weather prevented flight. They notified the Emergency Room for a Level 1 Trauma Activation. The DPS is investigating.
One Arrested After Stealing Dirt Bike In Lone Oak
Lone Oak Police and Hunt County Deputies responded to the area of CR3329 just off FM 513 after receiving a report of a possibly stolen dirt bike. The caller said he was selling the dirt bike when a potential buyer drove off on the bike. The victim’s friends took chase. Officers located the dirt bike in the 3400 block of FM 513 South and arrested one person.
“Souper Bowl Of Caring”
Hopkins County 4-H is hosting the 2023 “Souper Bowl of Caring” food drive in the days leading up to the Football Super Bowl. They accept donations of non-perishable foods through February 13. All efforts benefit local families who utilize local hunger relief agencies. You can drop off your donations at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200 W. Houston Street, Sulphur Springs. Office hours are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Other agencies are encouraged to set up collection sites as well. Call 903-885-3443 if you have questions.
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 51-year-old Billy Bob Reynolds of Cookville on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond is $20,000, and he’s in the Titus County Jail. No other information on the incident was available. Kaley Milton. Titus Deputies arrested 29-year-old Kaley Milton of Mt Pleasant...
Aplications For Bright Stars Scholarships Available
The Bright Star Scholarship Foundation accepts applications for graduating seniors from Hopkins County pursuing higher education in trade schools, certification programs, online education, and 2-year and 4-year colleges. Johnny and Deborah Gillis Foundation fund the scholarships. To apply for one, email robin@jdgillisfoundation.org. The value of the scholarships is up to $4,000 per semester for a total of $40,000. The final day to apply is March 10.
Choctaw County Man Guilty Of Murder
Choctaw County has found a man charged with a 2019 killing in Hugo guilty of murder. Authorities arrested Gregory Gamblin after Jeremy Barnett was found with a cut to his neck in a car off Highway 271. The jury that convicted him recommended life without parole, but the court has not sentenced Gamblin.
Three File For Paris City Council
Three candidates have filed for positions on the Paris City Council May 6 Municipal Election. Rudy Kessel filed for District 7, currently held by Mayor Paula Portugal; Rebecca Norment is challenging Linda Knox for District 5, and Mijir Pankaj is seeking re-election for District 4. The deadline to file is February 17. Early voting for the May 6 election begins on April 24.
Ark-Tex Council of Governments Meeting
The Northeast Texas Economic Development District Board and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee will meet Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Mt. Pleasant. Joint NETEDD Board and ATCOG Executive Committee Meeting. LOCATION. Northeast Texas Small Business Development Center, 2nd FL, 105 N. Riddle, Mt Pleasant. 01/26/23 10:00 am –...
