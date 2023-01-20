The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team lost for the first time in their last 14 games at Morrow Field House last night, when they dropped an 80-75 double overtime decision to Lock Haven. The loss drops The Rock to 6-6 in the PSAC, and 12-6 overall. Lock Haven improved to 12-5 overall and 8-4 in league play. SRU’s 13-game winning streak at home had dated back to last season.

