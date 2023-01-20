ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
azbigmedia.com

AZ Big Spotlight: UCP, SmithGroup, AAED, Delta Dental, Transwestern

Kentay Garvin, Esq., is the new CEO of United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Central Arizona. Garvin brings a fresh perspective to the nonprofit organization thanks to more than 20 years of government affairs, business and health care expertise. “I am both honored and humbled to be part of the leadership...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix

Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
icytales.com

Can You Grow Food in Arizona? 12 Amazing Vegetables That You Can Grow There

Most of us believe that we can’t grow crops in Arizona. But is it so? Can you grow food in Arizona? The answer lies in this content. Arizona is a large region in the southwest region of the country. Of the 50 states, it is the 14th largest populated and 6th largest. Phoenix is the nation’s capital and largest city. Arizona is surrounded by the states of Nevada to the northwestern, California to the west, as well as the Mexican nations of Sonora & California to the southwest and south. It also shares the Four Corners region alongside Utah to the north, Colorado to the north, & New Mexico to the east.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 1 for setting thermostats to warmest temperature

Cold temperatures and higher energy bills have many Americans taking a second look at their thermostats this year. Out of all 50 states, Arizona ranked No. 1 for setting their thermostats to the warmest temperature during the winter, settling for a balmy 72.3°, with the national average being 70.2°.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Az Business Leaders: David Jacofsky, MD

Each Monday, we will profile an innovator featured in the 2023 edition of Az Business Leaders magazine. Today, meet David Jacofsky, MD, chairman and CEO of Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) and The CORE Institute. Background: David Jacofsky, MD, is an international speaker and respected authority in healthcare reform strategies...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Trammell Crow completes 516K SF Elliot Gateway in Mesa

Trammell Crow Company, the global commercial real estate developer, and JV partner CBRE Investment Management, a global real assets investment management firm, announced that construction is complete at Elliot Gateway in Mesa, Arizona. The four-building logistics park sits on a 40.5-acre site at 9020 East Elliot Road and includes four Class A industrial facilities.
MESA, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona

Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
ARIZONA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Trillium at Douglas Ranch in Buckeye, AZ

Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/trillium-in-buckeye/. It’s hard to believe that just 3 decades ago, Mike Ingram had purchased quite a large piece of land that was purchased from the legendary actor John Wayne. While this is only part of the story, many components are developing a new concept that ties in with a highway extension, a city of the future, and a revitalization of Buckeye that is bold and daring.
BUCKEYE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Developers close sale to launch $850M Metrocenter Mall redevelopment

Concord Wilshire Capital and TLG Investment Partners (collectively, “Developer”), in partnership with Carl DeSantis’ CDS International Holdings Inc. (“CDS”), announced today that the acquisition of the Metrocenter Mall, including the Dillard’s Building and U-Haul Building (formerly Macy’s Building) has closed. The transaction was completed with no mortgage financing on the property and will pave the way for revitalization of one of Phoenix’s most iconic properties.
PHOENIX, AZ
travelness.com

10 Must-Eat Arizona Food: Secret Local Food to Try

Arizona has so much to offer- beautiful desert vistas, unique cultures, shopping, dining, national parks, majestic mountains, and more! Eating out at restaurants is honestly one of my favorite pastimes and Arizona food has no shortage of iconic and downright delicious fares. Since we are so close to the Mexico...
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Western Week galloping back to Scottsdale

Western Week returns to Scottsdale beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, bringing a broad range of classic events that pay homage to the history of the “West’s Most Western Town.”. This year brings plenty of promise as two keystone events will be celebrating big anniversaries. The Hash Knife Pony Express...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy