IMPD K-9s Simon and Jada assist with seizure of 90 lbs. of methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS — A Friday, Jan. 13 investigation and pursuit by IMPD led to the seizure of 90 lbs. of methamphetamine.

According to police, IMPD detectives along with members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force (SSTF), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the East District Violence Reduction Team began conducting an investigation in the 200 block of Parkview Ave.

Detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which point the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Zakahia Roney, led officers on a short vehicle pursuit before fleeing from the vehicle on foot. Roney was quickly apprehended by officers, according to police.

The passenger, 31-year-old Jeffrey Groves was apprehended in the 2900 block of East Michigan St. still in the vehicle.

During the investigation, detectives, with the assistance of an IMPD narcotics K-9 Simon and IMPD narcotics K-9 Jada, indicated the presence of narcotics.

Roney and Groves were arrested and have been charged with multiple narcotics related charges.

Approximately 90lbs. of methamphetamines were recovered from inside the vehicle. This amount has an approximate street value of over $270,000.