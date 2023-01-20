Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC26
Manitowoc PD looking for crash witnesses
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for possible witnesses of a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Jan 22. At the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11 Street, the Police Department reports that a grey Dodge Neon was traveling Westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was traveling Northbound on 11th street when they collided at the intersection.
NBC26
Appleton Police investigating south side shooting
APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the city's southside Sunday night at 8:06 p.m. In a release from the Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a male found bleeding in the middle of the road.
NBC26
Deceased dog found in Oshkosh, Police investigating
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located indie of a dumpster. Reports state that officers were dispatched to a multi-tenant property located in the 3900 block of Oregon Street at 8:19 a.m. Staff from the property management company called the OPD to report a deceased dog located inside a dumpster.
NBC26
Pins for Pups raises money for 'pawsome' local dog rescue
ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue held their first Pins for Pups event on Sunday at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley, and it was win for players and puppies. “I came bowling today to support a rescue that I’ve been following for a really long time," Kaycey Delrow, a bowler, said.
NBC26
St. Norbert College hosts leadership seminar with best-selling author John Bacon
DE PERE (NBC 26) — Business leaders and employees from around the Green Bay area joined at St. Norbert College on Monday evening for a leadership workshop. The college's Center for Exceptional Leadership hosted New York Times bestselling author John Bacon to discuss leadership tools as well as how to recruit and retain young employees.
NBC26
Trial of Grant Fuhrman, accused of attacking Oshkosh SRO begins
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A trial started today with a jury selection in the case of Grant Fuhrman, who is accused of attacking an Oshkosh West school resource officer in December 2019. Fuhrman, 20, is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the attack on Officer Michael Wissink....
