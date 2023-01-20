Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
Cowen Financial Products LLC Cuts Stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ)
Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 250,000 shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ). This represents 5.175% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 438,959 shares and 5.55% of the company, a...
Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 676,478 shares of Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 967,341 shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease...
Disruptive Tech Investing Has Path to Rebound
One of the most beleaguered investment concepts entering 2023 was disruptive or innovative tech. Stocks with those labels were punished last year as interest rates rose and as investors eschewed non-profitable companies. In better news, the long-term outlook for disruptive growth industries remains attractive. Combine that with the possibility that...
Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,956,697 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI). This represents 5.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 1,345,094 shares and 4.15% of the company, an...
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
HighPeak Energy Seeks Strategic Alternatives, Stock Up 7%
(RTTNews) - Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) gained over 7% on Monday's after-hours session after the company announced its plans to seek strategic alternatives. HighPeak Energy announced that its Board of Directors has voted to initiate a process to evaluate certain strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company.
Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB)
Fintel reports that Tekla Capital Management LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,727,067 shares of Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB). This represents 4.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 2,308,670 shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease...
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - VUSB
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (Symbol: VUSB) where we have detected an approximate $322.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 10.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 60,100,000 to 66,650,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VUSB, versus its 200 day moving average:
4 Best Breakout Stocks to Invest In for Superb Returns
The active investing approach generally involves picking breakout stocks, or in other words, searching for stocks whose prices are fluctuating within a specific band. It’s prudent to offload the stock if it falls below the lower bound of this band. Similarly, once the stock breaks above this channel, it has all the chance of delivering strong gains.
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,728,315 shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL). This represents 12.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 6,983,442 shares and 15.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
COWZ: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the COWZ ETF (Symbol: COWZ) where we have detected an approximate $293.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 228,750,000 to 234,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of COWZ, versus its 200 day moving average:
Cowen Financial Products LLC Cuts Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)
Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,367,759 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC). This represents 2.615% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 2,096,890 shares and 5.16% of the company, a decrease...
Dow, Nasdaq Record Triple-Digit Pops
The Dow and Nasdaq both added triple digits to start this week, as investors consider the possibility that the Federal Reserve will slow down interest rate hikes following months of monetary tightening. The S&P 500 managed to move back above the psychologically significant 4,000 level, ahead of a week jam-packed with major corporate earnings reports.
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,031,316 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM). This represents 12.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 5,480,861 shares and 11.60% of the company, an increase...
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYMI) where we have detected an approximate $249.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 79,985,350 to 83,885,578). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VYMI, versus its 200 day moving average:
GILD or GMAB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector have probably already heard of Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has...
KRE, SIVB, TFC, FRC: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) where we have detected an approximate $307.9 million dollar outflow -- that's a 11.5% decrease week over week (from 44,650,000 to 39,500,000). Among the largest underlying components of KRE, in trading today SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) is up about 3%, Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) is up about 0.2%, and First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) is higher by about 0.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KRE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KRE, versus its 200 day moving average:
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
