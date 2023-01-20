Read full article on original website
Man Books Separate Hotel Room for His Daughter After Her Stepsisters Insist That She Sleeps on the Floor
After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.
spectrumnews.org
Missing mechanism helps solve fragile X protein mystery
Brain cells from mice that model fragile X syndrome — the most common inherited cause of autism — show excessive protein breakdown, a new study has found. And normalizing that process reverses other molecular alterations — suggesting new avenues for treatment strategies. The findings add to mounting...
