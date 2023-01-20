Read full article on original website
Lora Alice Holmes
Lora Alice Holmes passed away on December 30th, in Oklahoma City at the age of 97. She was born Lora Alice Harden on June 19, 1925, to John Bluford and Mary Olive (Horton) Harden, in Ponca City. Lora was known as Alice to most people, Topsy to some, and also Mom, Grandma, Oklagrandma, and Namaw (Grandma) Great. She spent most of her life in Ponca City and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1943. In 1945, she was married to Leslie H. Barthel for 15 year and raised three children L. Harlen Jr. (1946), Sharon A. (1948), and Roger L. (1952). She married Fred A. Holmes Sr. in 1966 and became a step-mother for Cheryl A., Chris L., and Fred A. Jr. They remained married until Fred Sr.’s death in 1986. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. R.L. Moore at a dental office in Ponca City from 1960 until retiring in 1992. In 1997 she returned to work providing tours at the Marland Mansion in Ponca City until finally retiring in 2018, at the age of 94. She lived in the Ponca City until 2020 when she moved to Moore, OK to be closer to family.
Pioneer Tech Children’s Lab receives top accreditation
Ponca City, OK ----- The Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) Children’s Lab has once again received accreditation through the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) program. Oklahoma has only 53 early childhood programs that boast this accomplishment. This honor signifies high standards of early childhood education for the Children’s Lab. For nearly 90 years, NAEYC has…
Amy Swartz
Amy Swartz is Director of Special Services for Ponca City Public Schools (PCPS). Swartz grew up in Newkirk where she attended Newkirk Public Schools from kindergarten to the 12th grade. Swartz grew up in a family of educators with both of her parents being retired teachers, in addition to several extended family members in the career. As a child, she would often play “school” with her family…
Richard “Dick” Bucher
Body Richard “Dick” Bucher, 78, of Ponca City, OK flew west on January 14, 2023. Cremation has been effected. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will take place following the service at Parker Cemetery. Directly following the burial, the family would like to invite friends to a luncheon at The Gathering Place (1309 South Summit Street, Arkansas City, KS 67005).
Shirley Ruth (Bain) Patten
Body Shirley Ruth (Bain) Patten left this earthly world on December 22, 2022, at the age of 83. ShirleywasbornonNovember 26, 1939, in Newkirk, Oklahoma to John and Fern Bain. She grew up in Uncas, Oklahoma and attended the local church and schools. After her early education in Uncas, she graduated from Ponca City High School in 1958. Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, Charles Patten.
The origins, traditions and customs of Chinese New Year
I’d like to share a story. My paternal grandparents loved to go out for Chinese food and their favorite place to eat at as a Chinese restaurant that used to be over by Midwest Music in Enid that I believe at the time was called The China Wok (if anyone recalled the name of the place, it would’ve been around in the late 90s/early 2000s). My grandparents had become friends with the owners and I…
A formerly homeless man’s journey from shelters, hotels and cars to housing
D’Metryus Freeman, 27, is no stranger to homelessness. He remembers living for eight months in a hotel in Virginia. As a young adult in Oklahoma City, Freeman said he lived with family in cars, hotels, shelters, and on the street in between periods where he was able to find housing. He moved into an apartment in northeast Oklahoma City in December with the help of the Homeless Alliance and…
The Evans Children’s Academy’s
Freaky Friday: The Musical, based on beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, is taking the stage for the second time at the Poncan Theatre. Evans Children’s Academy has worked tirelessly to make this production a night of great entertainment for the people of Ponca City and the surrounding area. Freaky Friday centers around an over…
