Charges: Moorhead woman's violent crime spree fueled by jealously
A 25-year-old Moorhead woman is facing attempted murder, sexual assault and kidnapping charges after going on a violent rampage that prosecutors say was fueled by jealously. According to charges filed in Clay County District Court on Monday, Kasondra Consuelo Malyn Perez committed the crimes on Friday, Jan. 20. Warning: The...
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
froggyweb.com
Breckenridge man charged with murder in deadly shooting in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Wahpeton last Monday night. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger is charged with murder in the shooting of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald of Hankinson, North Dakota. Medenwald was shot while he was in a car outside Stern Sports Arena.
valleynewslive.com
Dilworth PD: Woman arrested after leading cops on a chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning by the Dilworth Police Dept. after leading officers on a chase. Bobbi Wendt was booked on numerous charges in regard to drugs, alcohol and fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle. According to Dilworth PD, an...
froggyweb.com
Man arrested after threatening Fargo firefighters responding to apartment fire
FARGO (KFGO) – An odor investigation at a south Fargo apartment early Monday led to one man being taken into custody after he threatened firefighters and refused to let them into his apartment. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the call at the Village Park apartments at 4375 10th...
froggyweb.com
Medical episode causes crash in Fargo strip mall parking lot
FARGO (KFGO) – One person suffered minor injuries when their car crashed into a store in a south Fargo strip mall Sunday evening. According to Fargo Police, around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of 25th Street S. for a report of a car that made contact with a business storefront.
froggyweb.com
Wahpeton police make arrest in Monday night’s fatal shooting
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man there Monday night. Chief Matthew Anderson said 33-year-old Anthony Kruger, of Breckenridge, Minnesota was taken into custody Friday. He is accused of shooting 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald in a car across the street from Stern Sports Arena.
valleynewslive.com
Police search for stolen car following metro chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
froggyweb.com
Fargo man dies in snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
kvrr.com
Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday. Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security...
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
Fargo rollover crash leads to drug arrest
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported that a rollover crash on Interstate 29 has led to the arrest of one driver, who has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs. According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a 2004 Malibu was traveling […]
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing Moorhead man has been found safe
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: Moorhead police have located Jason Radebaugh safe and sound. Previous: Moorhead Police are asking for your help finding a missing person. They say Jason Radebaugh was last seen on Jan. 16 on the 1300 block of 2nd Ave S in Moorhead. Police say...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo home demolished after more than two decades of resident and city complaints
(Fargo, ND) -- A house has been demolished following decades of comments from city residents. The City of Fargo shared video footage of the demolition to WDAY Radio, which showed multiple pieces of heavy equipment tearing down the home. Multiple city officials say the home had several issues, not only structurally but with crime as well. Fargo Police say the home was the subject of over 550 calls for various reasons, with city officials saying the home suffered "multiple issues related to extensive water damage, foundation and structural stability, wiring, and overall cleanliness and habitability."
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
kfgo.com
Fargo’s Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express sold
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Cass County records confirm that the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue S. and Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street S. have been sold. On Dec. 29, 2022, Brandt Hospitality sold the hotels for $28 million to EPIC...
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
