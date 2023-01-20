ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-star quarterback Walker White

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t been shy about trying to add quarterback talent in the 2024 recruiting class. A departure from the previous regime, Jeff Lebby wants to add a top quarterback every cycle. As they await a decision on four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins, the Sooners joined the fray for another top quarterback with an offer to the No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas, Walker White.

White is a top 10 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle and ranks NO. 143 in the 247Sports composite rankings. He holds 21 Power Five offers with heavy interest leaning toward Ole Miss, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, and Texas A&M. With the recent offensive coordinator movement, the door could have opened for the Sooners to land White.

White is a big dude at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds. Despite the size, he displays impressive athleticism and has parlayed that into some really good rushing numbers for Little Rock Christian Academy. In 2022, White ran for 837 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with his 1,975 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.

When Ole Miss originally offered Walker White back in December of 2021, Jeff Lebby was still the offensive coordinator for the Rebels. Lebby’s connection to the talented high school prospect could give the Sooners a shot in the quarterback’s recruitment.

Walker White’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 217 2 6

Rivals 4 171 — 4

247Sports 4 92 1 8

247 Composite 4 143 1 13

On3 Recruiting 4 208 4 15

On3 Consensus 4 165 1 13

Vitals

Hometown Little Rock, Ar.

Projected Position Quarterback

Height 6-3

Weight 225

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Oklahoma
  • Arkansas
  • Auburn
  • Clemson
  • Ole Miss
  • Texas A&M
  • Baylor
  • Kansas State
  • Louisville
  • Miami
  • Mississippi State
  • Pittsburgh
  • Purdue
  • Syracuse
  • TCU
  • Tulsa
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia

