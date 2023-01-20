ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

2 Ohio police officers are under investigation after video shows one punching a woman in the face outside a McDonald’s

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

